Downtown Los Angeles' Iconic Hotel Figueroa Joins The Unbound Collection by Hyatt Brand
The 95-year-old urban oasis grows with intent and maintains its historic roots and boutique charm under inspired new stewardship within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand. Whether it is a captivating past, an exclusive location, famous architecture and design or an award-wining dining experience, each property within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand maintains a distinct character and the freedom to be unique, while still providing guests with the World of Hyatt loyalty program and a trusted brand name and reputation.