Downtown Los Angeles' Iconic Hotel Figueroa Joins The Unbound Collection by Hyatt Brand

Beginning their rise with the spread of the automobile in the early 1900s and skillfully adapting (like everything else) to the Digital Revolution, billboards might just be one of the steadiest forms of advertising out there. Throughout the years, billboards have become an artform, and one of the cities best known for its creative use of this media is none other than the City of Angels. Outdoor advertising in Los Angeles has always been a hot commodity given the combination of nice weather and sprawling roadways, but these iconic billboards show that good advertising can spread well beyond the I-5.