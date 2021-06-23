Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux Signs 3-Year Sponsorship Agreement with Reese's Senior Bowl To Be The Official Practice Partner
"The Walk-On's origin story, which has fueled our vision for franchising, is built on being a 'walk-on' player, an underdog who is willing to put in the hard work to make their dreams a reality – much like a successful entrepreneur," said Brandon Landry, CEO, co-founder and owner of Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux. "We're excited to be supporting the Senior Bowl by celebrating underdogs as the Official Practice Partner and look forward to working together to inspire players on and off the field to continue to succeed and win."www.franchising.com