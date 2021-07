Nothing beats the summer heat better than treating yourself to a nice ice cream delight. Whether it's a banana split, a soft-serve twist, or a good old-fashioned scoops on a waffle cone, nice cool ice cream is the ultimate compliment for those warm summer nights. And while you can browse the frozen foods section at any local grocery store and find a plethora of ice cream flavors to take home, there's something special about gathering your family and friends together and meeting out for ice cream that makes the whole experience all the better. But it's been that way for quite some time...