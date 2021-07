One of the irreplaceable gems of the East Village, this basement-level cab stand has been selling vegetarian Indian chaat and curries on Houston Street since the early 1990’s. Bring about $10 in cash, and you can have an incredibly fulfilling meal here - whether that’s by way of a steaming bowl of chana masala and potatoes, or a brown paper bag filled with crunchy fried pakora. If you’re having a tough day, stop by and ask for “samosa chaat with the works.” What follows is a mound of food piled-high with cut-up samosas, masala chickpeas, a cooling yogurt sauce, fresh raw onions, sweet chutney, and spicy sauce. Suddenly, all the NYU students partying on the balcony next to your building won’t seem so annoying.