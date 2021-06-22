Argano acquires SCMO2 and focuses on the "Digital Foundations" of supply chain management

This webinar will highlight the impact of these two emerging trends on societies and industries. SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has accelerated digitalization across industries, business models, and touchpoints. As communication and sharing of information move from a physical to digital medium, users must protect access to their identity online using secure, portable, and verifiable credentials in real-time. Therefore, a digital identity system compiling personal information such as name, passport number, health data, and financial information that can be linked to a secure digital device or account will be a critical enabler. Frost & Sullivan finds that the digital identity management market is expected to register strong growth over the next decade and has the potential to unlock investments worth $80 billion globally by 2030. The public sector, financial services, insurance, and healthcare industries increasingly deploy pilot projects to test the market's effectiveness and applicability. Some of the growth opportunities expected in this space include blockchain-based decentralized digital identity management, digital identity custodians, and personal cyber insurance.