Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Is Getting A Major Concert, The Legendary Elton John Is Coming!

 10 days ago
It may not be a "Yellow Brick Road" to Syracuse, but you'll be sure to see the concert of a lifetime when Elton John comes our way!. That would be Sir Elton John, pardon my mistake. He, along with many other great artists had to pull off the road when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020. The difference is, Elton John was right in the middle of his farewell tour. Well, the Farewell Yellow Brick Road - The Final Tour is coming and it will be hitting up Central New York.

