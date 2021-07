Body Shirley J. Hile, 94, died Monday, May 11, 2020. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at 11am Friday, June 25, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church, with Reverend Linda Sherry officiating. Those unable to attend the Funeral Ceremony, may attend virtually on the Trout Funeral Home website, www.troutfuneralhome.com and click on the live-stream or toolbar icon on the top right corner after 10:45 AM.