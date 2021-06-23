Power rankings: Des Moines' Pappajohn Sculpture Park

New signs are being made for recreational trails in the Des Moines area, and the first three designs have been released.Why it matters: They include E-911 GPS coordinates for quick emergency response and city phone numbers to report trail hazards.Plus: They create a graphic identity for each trail.Details: Nine of the metro's most notable trails are getting the new signs in coming months.The first three: Bill Riley, Carl Voss and Neal Smith trails.The rest will be released this fall. Those include: Meredith, Gay Lea Wilson, MLK Jr. Parkway, Trestle to Trestle, John Pat Dorrian and Walnut Creek trails.Of note: Friends of DSM Parks pledged $45K for the design work and are selling merchandise with the new graphics.Proceeds will help fund future trail projects.