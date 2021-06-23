Cancel
Des Moines, IA

Power rankings: Des Moines' Pappajohn Sculpture Park

By Linh Ta
Axios
Axios
 10 days ago
The Pappajohn Sculpture Park is a crown jewel in Des Moines. Yes, but: This is America. We love competition. Just look at fantasy football season. So, Axios' Linh Ta ranked some of her top sculptures. 1. Nomade. Yes, it's an unoriginal top choice, but admit it — when you're meeting...

www.axios.com
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
