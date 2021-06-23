Guest Blog: Arsenic Spirals and the Plants That Dig Them

In her guest blog, MiCUP student researcher Kim Roark explains how some plants — called hyperaccumulators — help clean up arsenic-contaminated soils. Biologists recognize health concerns caused by a metalloid that contaminates soil and water all over the world. In some places like West Bengal, India, the profusion of arsenic has caused major health issues because it is a neurotoxin and carcinogen. Researchers at Michigan Technological University study how plants can help remove arsenic from contaminated rice paddies.