Houghton, MI

Guest Blog: Arsenic Spirals and the Plants That Dig Them

By Kim Roark
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn her guest blog, MiCUP student researcher Kim Roark explains how some plants — called hyperaccumulators — help clean up arsenic-contaminated soils. Biologists recognize health concerns caused by a metalloid that contaminates soil and water all over the world. In some places like West Bengal, India, the profusion of arsenic has caused major health issues because it is a neurotoxin and carcinogen. Researchers at Michigan Technological University study how plants can help remove arsenic from contaminated rice paddies.

#Science And Technology#Soil Health#Pesticides#Arsenic Spirals#Phd#Chinese#Pteris Vittata Ferns#Social Sciences
