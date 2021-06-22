Cancel
Owasso, OK

Charles Ernest “Chuck” Gregg

Ponca City News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBody Charles Ernest Gregg, 75, of Owasso, Oklahoma and formerly of Caney, Kansas passed away early on Father’s Day at Clarehouse of Tulsa. Chuck was born July 17, 1945, in Tucson, Arizona to Joe Gregg and Barbara June (Graves) Gregg. The family moved to Caney, Kansas, where Chuck would later graduate from Caney High School. He joined the United States Marine Corps and served his country during the Vietnam War. Sergeant Gregg returned from Vietnam in 1966. He and Marcia Sanders were married later that year. The couple had two daughters Robbi and Jimmi. Chuck was honorably discharged in 1967 and returned to Caney, Kansas, and later to Topeka, Kansas, where he joined the ranks of the Kansas Highway Patrol.

