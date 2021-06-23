Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Scouting Report: Gators WR Commit Chandler Smith

By Zach Goodall
Posted by 
AllGators
AllGators
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ocPqn_0aczFCu300

During both of his June visits to Florida, Bishop Moore Catholic (Fla.) wide receiver Chandler Smith was compared to former Gators receiver Trevon Grimes by UF's coaching staff.

Now that he has committed to Florida, AllGators has gotten a chance to break down Smith's film for a scouting report. The comparison stacks up.

Scouting report

Speed, speed, speed

Smith is not only a proven speedster on the track, but that speed also translates to the football field.

We'll discuss Smith's length in depth later, but in his lower half, Smith's long legs benefit him when he's releasing into a route and moving up the field on deep routes.

The initial strides out of Smith's pre-snap stance allow him to quickly put pressure on opposing quarterbacks, and once's he's gotten past the point of press, Smith accelerates with ease and can quickly establish a yard or more of separation as he continues his route. Cornerbacks are left in catch-up mode from there.

As such, Smith is likely to emerge as a deep threat specialist at Florida.

Once the ball is in his hands, Smith's speed is apparent as well as he has little issue breaking away from defenders and leaving them in the dust. This is especially impressive when Smith runs a route into traffic in the middle of the field, yet maneuvers the traffic and finds himself with nothing but green grass ahead of him.

Florida has found plenty of success on the run-pass option, where receivers often run slants and bang-8 short posts that the quarterback quickly targets if the opposition stacks the box against the run. Smith is a candidate to be the go-to receiver on such concepts.

Smooth route breaks

Smith has proven effective breaking into a 45-degree angle (give or take) into routes such as slants and posts, getting up the field and eliminating cornerback cushions throughout his release effectively and smoothly changing direction without wasting movement. This allows Smith to establish a step or more of separation against man coverage, and his known speed is hard to catch up with from there.

We'd like to see Smith build upon his route tree as he mainly runs 45-degree routes, go routes and patterns along the vertical stem, but the potential is there to do so. Smith can continue to improve his hip fluidity to drop into route breaks and make quick turns on digs, outs, and curls, but from what can be seen on tape, Smith's crisp footwork throughout his releases and breaks are up to par - particularly for a big-bodied receiver.

Length to make contested catches

Smith has made a handful of acrobatic catches in his college career, but there's certainly room for more as his height and length make Smith a weapon at the boundary over the average-sized cornerback. Florida will look to unlock those skills more consistently when Smith enrolls, understanding his ability to haul in a 50/50 pass more often than now.

Even now, though, Smith has a clear size advantage at 6-foot-3 that Bishop Moore utilizes within their offense. Smith has made diving receptions with his body fully stretched out and over the heads of defenders on red zone fade routes, which should remain a part of his game in college as he puts on more weight and can stack up against the strength of SEC cornerbacks.

His length - and previously mentioned long strides - should also come in handy against press coverage. Smith's physical profile makes him a threat against corners who intend to press him as he gets off of the line quickly and can initiate contact earlier than the typical receiver given his long reach.

If a press corner can't get his hands on the receiver first, he'll often be stuck trying to recover. And the average corner will have a tough time at the point of attack against Smith when you consider the fact that he can dictate the matchup provided his stature and speed.

Final thoughts

Smith has work to do to become an all-around, complete receiver, but the skill-set he's put on tape thus far is eerily similar to that of Grimes' before he polished his game under the guidance of UF receivers coach Billy Gonzales.

It took Grimes some time to emerge in Florida's offense as such, but that he did during his senior season which led to hauling in nine touchdown receptions. In fairness to Grimes, he also had plenty of upper-class talent ahead of him, which limited his opportunities during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Smith could earn a chance to prove himself quicker than Grimes did, and it would be of little surprise to see the Gators utilize his skill-set similarly to how Grimes' was used, especially on deep routes, screens, and routes that break on a 45-degree angle.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Community Policy
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
48
Followers
294
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chandler Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Florida Gators Football#American Football#Wr#Uf#Sec#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

UH's Chandler Smith set to be pioneer of new NIL rules

Chandler Smith is running 22 miles per hour on a treadmill during a workout inside the University of Houston’s Athletics-Alumni Center weight room. It’s a step behind-the-curtain of life as a Division I athlete. The 10-second video has nearly 6 million views on TikTok. Smith posts a new video a...
Vero Beach, FLPosted by
247Sports

Scouting Report, WR Vandrevius Jacobs: All Day Dre

It was a quintessential June afternoon in Tallahassee: Sunny and hot. After an afternoon full of highlight catches, Jacobs gutted through one last contest. He drifted in and out of the lineup as he kept on cramping, but kept returning to push through discomfort and did enough to help Vero Beach win the championship. By the end of the contest, he was limping and had a sizable, bloody scrape -- a field burn -- over his right shoulder blade. This gave new meaning to his 'All Day Dre' moniker.
NFLESPN

Hall of Fame WR Isaac Bruce sees greatness in Eagles' DeVonta Smith

PHILADELPHIA -- When DeVonta Smith transitioned from Heisman Trophy winning receiver to 2021 NFL draft prospect, his size became the focus. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds on the University of Alabama's website, he was reportedly measured at 6-feet and 166 pounds during the medical combine in April. Debate over how successful he can be in the pros at that stature raged during the leadup to the draft, and has remained a topic of discussion since the Eagles selected him with the No. 10 overall pick.
Texas StateKVUE

Texas WR Jake Smith enters transfer portal: Report

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Longhorns wide receiver Jake Smith has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to KVUE's media partners at the Austin-American Statesman. Smith has been a versatile weapon for UT's football team since the moment he stepped on campus, playing significant minutes as a freshman...
Miami, FL247Sports

WR Landon Ibieta commits to Miami

Miami picked up a second commitment from a wide receiver on Sunday when Landon Ibieta gave his pledge to the Hurricanes staff following his official visit. The Mandeville (La.) native joins Gainesville F.W. Buchholz wide receiver Quan Lee in the class. Ibieta, a 6-foot-1, 185-pounder, is coming off a strong...
Miami, FLPosted by
247Sports

Adding a scouting report for new Miami commit Khamauri Rogers

Miami picked up a commitment at a position of need on Saturday as Lexington (Miss.) Holmes County Top247 cornerback Khamauri Rogers went public with a verbal commitment to the Hurricanes while in Coral Gables on an official visit. Rogers, who the 247sports Composite pegs as the nation's No. 9 cornerback...
Riverside County, CARiverside Press Enterprise

UCLA football receives commitment from four-star WR Jadyn Marshall

Stockton St. Mary’s receiver Jadyn Marshall announced his commitment to the UCLA football program on Monday via Twitter. The tweet included an image of Marshall in a UCLA football and track uniform and the words “Respect my decision!”. The addition of the four-star prospect places the Bruins’ 2022 class third...
Florida StateNW Florida Daily News

State of Florida Recruiting H.Q. Weekend Recap: WR Smith commits to Florida

The third weekend since the NCAA dead period lifted was a big one as several in-state players made commitments announcements. Here's a look at some of the biggest commitments. Bishop Moore rising senior WR CJ Smith verbally committed to play football and run track at Florida after wrapping up his official visit on Sunday.
Alabama StateGator Country

Shemar James commits to the Florida Gators over Alabama

The Florida Gators picked up their 7th commitment of the Class of 2022 on Sunday when one of the Gators official visitors committed to Florida. Linebacker Shemar James (6-2, 205, Mobile, AL. Faith Academy) committed to the Gators over Alabama and Auburn on Sunday following his official visit. 100% committed,”...
Football247Sports

COMMITMENT: 2022 WR Brock Spalding chooses ECU

East Carolina has landed one of its top targets on the 2022 recruiting board, picking up a commitment from long-time wide receiver prospect Brock Spalding. The Lorton (Va.) South County product made his pledge to ECU public on Monday, becoming the first wide receiver commit of the 2022 cycle. Spalding...
College SportsWacoTrib.com

WR Nabors commits to Baylor from Rockwall-Heath

Rockwall-Heath wide receiver Jordan Nabors verbally committed to Baylor on Sunday as he chose the Bears over Florida State, Houston, Michigan State, Colorado, Tennessee and other schools. The 5-11, 170-pound Nabors, a three-star recruit, is Baylor's first wide receiver commitment in the 2022 class and the 13th overall. Baylor has...
Illinois Statesaturdaytradition.com

Illinois hauls in commitment from in-state WR

Since taking the job in December, Bret Bielema has put a heavy emphasis on Illinois recruiting within the state boundaries. That paid off this week, as the Fighting Illini received a verbal pledge from an in-state wide receiver. Eian Pugh, a 2022 receiver out of Oak Park, announced his commitment...
Ohio StatePosted by
247Sports

Ohio OL Carter Smith commits to Indiana Hoosiers

Powell (Ohio) Olentangy Liberty 2022 offensive tackle Carter Smith announced his commitment to Indiana on Wednesday. The Midwest road-grader shared the moment with his teammates going public with his plans at a cookout. The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Smith chose to play for the Hoosiers over his other finalists Tennessee, Northwestern and...
FootballPosted by
247Sports

VIDEO: Analyzing commitments of CB Khamauri Rogers and WR Landon Ibieta

Watch an analysis of recent commitments from cornerback Khamauri Rogers and wide receiver Landon Ibieta. Rogers is a four-star prospect from Lexington (Miss.) Holmes County while Ibieta is a three-star prospect from Mandeville (La.) according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Both players play on the same 7-on-7 team, the Louisiana...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Penn State lands commitment from WR Tyler Johnson

Getting to spend three days at Penn State during an official visit and an unofficial visit over a five-day span gave receiver Tyler Johnson a crash course on the Nittany Lions. It also gave the Ridgeway (Va.) Magna Vista prospect the feeling he wanted to spent his college career at...
College SportsScarlet Nation

In-state WR reveals commitment to Gamecocks

One of South Carolina's silent commits has been revealed. Summerton (S.C.) Clarendon Hall class of 2022 wide receiver Kylic Horton announced his pledge to the Gamecocks on Saturday night. The Clarendon Hall class of 2022 wide receiver landed an offer from South Carolina earlier this June after an impressive camp...
College SportsIndependent Florida Alligator

Gators land two four-star commits

Florida football acquired two four-star commits Sunday in linebacker Shemar James and wide receiver CJ Smith. James announced his commitment via Twitter with the caption “100% COMMITTED.”. Smith also took to Twitter for his announcement, writing “100% Committed to being a GATOR!!”. James ranks as both the ninth overall linebacker...