Long Beach, NY

NY School District Issues Warning For THC-Laced Cookies Packaged As Popular Brand Names

By Zak Failla
 10 days ago
The Long Beach School District is cautioning about THC products labeled as popular name brands. Photo Credit: Long Beach School District

A New York school district is cautioning the community to be wary after discovering that there were cannabis-laced cookies designed to look like name-brand products being sold on store shelves.

The PTA for the district, located on Long Island, in the city of Long Beach in Nassau County, alerted Schools Superintendent Jennifer Gallagher that local stores were carrying cannabis-laced cookies that are designed to look exactly like Chips Ahoy and Oreos (see photos above).

Instead of “Chips Ahoy,” the THC items are dubbed “Trips Ahoy,” while “Oreos” are packaged as “Stoneos.”

“I am sure you are as horrified as I am at the way these are obviously targeting children and young people,” Gallagher said. “My nightmare is that young children might consume these without even realizing what they are.”

The superintendent also shared a news article from Canada that states a young boy was hospitalized after eating similar cookies that were brought into the home without his parents’ knowledge.

Gallagher said the district will be reaching out to local officials to see if they can get the items removed from area stores.

“I wanted to share this information with you so that you can prepare your children accordingly,” she said. “I already had a conversation with my own daughters about carefully checking packaging and not accepting food from anyone other than trusted sources.”

