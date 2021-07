If you’re a fan of BMW Team RLL or the BMW M8 GTE race car, you’re in luck this weekend. That is if you’re in the vicinity of Watkins Glen, as the BMW Team RLL is traveling there for the third race of the 2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season. Having started off with three podium finishes in the first two races, the team will be looking for a third one, without a doubt.