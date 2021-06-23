Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

American Airlines switching to iPhones, iPads for all frontline employees

By Mike Peterson
Apple Insider
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Airlines is planning to replace all of its current mobile devices for frontline employees, including flight attendants and maintenance staff, with new iPhone and iPad models. The airline's chief information officer, Maya Leibman, made the announcement in an internal note on June 16. American Airlines has already been testing...

appleinsider.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Iphone#Delta Airlines#View From The Wing#Cio#Surface#Ios#Appleinsider Podcast#Appleinsider Daily#Patreon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
American Airlines
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
iPad
Related
Lifestylesmartertravel.com

3 Incredible Money-Saving Tips from a Flight Attendant

After spending over a decade working as a flight attendant at three different major airlines, I’ve picked up more than a few travel tips that the general public doesn’t know. I flew one to four (sometimes five!) flights a day during the fifteen days I was scheduled to work each month, giving me the chance to understand how airlines handle delays, cancellations, rebookings, oversold flights, lost luggage, upgrades and any other positive or negative experience a passenger may encounter. I was also fortunate enough to meet and chat with many travelers, learning different ways frequent flyers, business travelers, and even vacationers maximize airline points, perks, and promotions to save money, get an upgrade or even travel for free. Now, having clipped my wings a few years ago, I’ve made the transition from the jumpseat to the window seat and use these three money-saving tips when I travel.
Montgomery, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

TSA will resume defense training for airline employees

DALLAS — (AP) — Federal officials cited the surge of incidents involving disruptive and sometimes violent passengers in resuming self-defense training for airline flight attendants and pilots. The classes, which are voluntary for airline flight crews, were halted last year because of COVID-19. The Transportation Security Administration said they will...
Nashville, TNWSMV

American Airlines experiencing ‘labor shortage’

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Monday, News4 Nashville informed you about cancellations of some American Airlines flights this week. The cancellations are due to several reasons, including unprecedented weather events and labor shortages. News 4 Nashville called the customer service line at American Airlines. An automated message told us to leave...
Lifestyleliveandletsfly.com

American Airlines Continues To Cancel Flights

American Airlines continues to cancel flights, having cancelled another 110 flights this morning, as it addresses operational difficulties surrounding 737 pilots. The Wall Street Journal offers a headline that “American Airlines Cuts Some Flights to Avoid Potential Strains” but the strains are already present, both on operations and the thousands of passengers impacted by hundreds of flight cancellations over the weekend.
Electronicsdistrictchronicles.com

AirPods What To Do If They Don’t Connect To An iPhone, iPad, Or iPod Touch?

Even Apple’s AirPods aren’t immune to the odd connection issue but, fortunately, Apple provides a troubleshooting process for the eventuality. Apple’s AirPods are among the best wireless earbuds available, but even they can suffer from connection problems on occasion. Fortunately, Apple provides some tips for iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch users who are having difficulty connecting their AirPods to a device. Connection problems can be as simple as the AirPods being out of battery or the device’s Bluetooth is turned off, but they can also be more serious and require that the AirPods be reset.
Cell PhonesTechSpot

YouTube brings picture-in-picture to iPhones and iPads

Cutting corners: It’s been a long time coming, but YouTube is finally bringing support for picture-in-picture to iPhones and iPads. While the rollout is beginning with Premium subscribers, it’ll soon be available for all iOS devices, at least in the United States. Picture-in-picture allows users to continue watching a video...
Cell Phones9to5Mac

Darkroom photo editor adds robust Shortcuts integration on iPhone and iPad

Darkroom is a photo editing and management app that we’ve covered extensively here at 9to5Mac, and it continues to get even more powerful. A new update today brings deep integration with Apple’s Shortcuts application, including Shortcuts actions for a variety of different features. As detailed in the announcement blog post,...
Technologyosxdaily.com

How to Set Up an AirTag on iPhone & iPad

Have you picked up a few AirTags to keep track of all your accessories? In that case, you may be curious about how you can set them up and add them to the Find My network. There’s nothing to worry about since it’s pretty easy. Apple is entering a completely...
Cell Phoneshackernoon.com

Error 4013: How to Fix it on iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch

Error 4013 can occur on any Apple device, including iPhone, iPad, or iPod, while connected with a Mac or PC. This error does not let you continue to update or restore your device. In some cases, it can turn your device into a soft brick or put it under an infinite restart loop.
Video GamesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Xbox Cloud Gaming brings Series X power to iPhone and iPad

You can now play Xbox games on an iPhone and iPad. Microsoft has officially launched Xbox Cloud Gaming on Apple phones and tablets via web browsers. As teased earlier this year, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can now enjoy the hundreds of titles cloud library, on the go, through Apple’s Safari, Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge browsers. The roll out is also available for Windows 10 PCs from today, also via web browsers. The feature remains in beta on all platforms.
ComputersApple Insider

How to encrypt your Mac, iPhone, and iPad backups

Privacy is becoming more of a priority of users, and that includes increased use of encryption. Here's how to set Apple's backup systems for Mac, iPhone, and iPad devices to encrypt the copies of your data. User privacy is a big deal for Apple, which has gone to considerable lengths...
Cell Phonesimore.com

Headlines 2 is a completely new version of the popular RSS reader for iPhone and iPad

Headlines 2 is a completely new version of an already great RSS reader. Users can look forward to a new design, improved widgets, and more. Headlines was already one of my go-to RSS readers – there are a few! – but a new version 2 update has cemented its place on my Home screen. It's been available for a couple of days now, and Headlines 2 is looking pretty sweet.
Video GamesGizmodo

Now You Can Stream Xbox Games to Your iPhone and iPad

Shortly before E3, Microsoft announced plans to expand xCloud game streaming to browsers, and today that update went live, finally unlocking the ability to stream games on iPhones and iPads using Safari. Microsoft’s support of xCloud game streaming as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate lets users play games in...
Cell Phonesigeeksblog.com

18 Tips to use Apple Mail app on iPhone or iPad like a pro

The Mail app comes preinstalled on every iPhone and iPad, offering you a hassle-free way to compose, read, and manage your emails. With each iOS update, Apple adds more features to the Mail app, which you may be unaware of. Like in iOS 15, it added Mail Privacy Protection which gives you a private email experience.
Aerospace & DefenseCNBC

American Airlines pilot on handling surge in post-pandemic travel

The Fourth of July holiday weekend is expected to be the busiest travel weekend of the pandemic with nearly 47 million Americans expected to travel. This weekend could bring airlines back to 90% of pre-pandemic traffic. Dennis Tajer is the spokesman for the Allied Pilots Association, which represents 15,000 pilots working for American Airlines. He joined "Squawk Box" on Friday to discuss how the industry is preparing.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

How to make an iPhone Shortcut to automatically text your time to destination

Here's how to quickly and automatically send a text with your travel time in minutes to a contact of your choice by running a Shortcut on your iPhone or Apple Watch. Whether you commute to work or would just like to send a text with your ETA to a partner, this Shortcut calculates your travel time in minutes and sends that via text with a single tap. You can download this Shortcut at the link below or learn how to build it step-by-step in our video.