Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ponca City, OK

Janet Walther

Ponca City News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBody Janet Walther, 86, of Warren, IN, passed peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of June 19th. Janet was born on September 4, 1934, in Elmhurst, IL to Charles Clayton and Beatrice (Herwig) Clayton. She was raised in Itasca, IL, and married Herbert “Bert” Walther on September 4, 1953. Together, they moved to Minneapolis, MN for Bert to finish his education, and shortly after, moved once again to Ponca City, OK in 1959. In the years that followed, they had four children, Lucy Jones (Jerry), Carl Walther (Sandy), Eric Walther (TheresaAnn), and Lara Wieland (Kevin.) She loved her family and would talk proudly about her children, as well as her 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren to anyone who asked.

www.poncacitynews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ponca City, OK
Obituaries
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Obituaries
City
Ponca City, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Jones
Person
Jerry Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Minneapolis#Pastor#Via Christie#Glancy H
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
NHLPosted by
Reuters

Tampa Bay beat Montreal to retain Stanley Cup

July 7 (Reuters) - The Tampa Bay Lightning became only the third back-to-back Stanley Cup champions in the last quarter of a century with a 1-0 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. The Lightning clinched the best-of-seven series 4-1 in front of a packed arena to end a...
AfricaPosted by
CNN

Former South African President Jacob Zuma hands himself over to police

Johannesburg (CNN) — Former South African President Jacob Zuma handed himself over to police late Wednesday, authorities said, to begin a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court. The move ended days of intense speculation over whether the police and former President would comply with the country's Constitutional Court for...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Trump sues Facebook, Twitter, Google over platform bans

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he filed class-action lawsuits against tech giants Facebook, Twitter and Google — along with their CEOs, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Sundar Pichai — because of bans imposed on him and others. "We're demanding an end to the shadow banning, a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy