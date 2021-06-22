Body Janet Walther, 86, of Warren, IN, passed peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of June 19th. Janet was born on September 4, 1934, in Elmhurst, IL to Charles Clayton and Beatrice (Herwig) Clayton. She was raised in Itasca, IL, and married Herbert “Bert” Walther on September 4, 1953. Together, they moved to Minneapolis, MN for Bert to finish his education, and shortly after, moved once again to Ponca City, OK in 1959. In the years that followed, they had four children, Lucy Jones (Jerry), Carl Walther (Sandy), Eric Walther (TheresaAnn), and Lara Wieland (Kevin.) She loved her family and would talk proudly about her children, as well as her 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren to anyone who asked.