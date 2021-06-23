Lions GM: Jared Goff More Than 'Bridge Option' At Quarterback

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. This week it is time for me to put the NFC North quarterbacks under the microscope. The division lost one of its longest-tenured quarterbacks during the offseason, as Matthew Stafford is gone after a dozen seasons in Detroit. He will be replaced by former Rams starter Jared Goff. There was also the possibility that the division would lose its most senior signal-caller, as Aaron Rodgers and the front office in Green Bay have been playing a game of chicken over the past couple of months. It appears for now as if Rodgers will return at some point before Week 1. I doubt we have seen the last of this public squabble, but fantasy managers won’t mind as long as Rodgers is in New Orleans on September 12.