Former FDA chief Dr. Gottlieb on employers mandating Covid vaccines

Almost all people hospitalized for Covid-19 are not vaccinated — 99.9% as of May to be exact, according to a recent Associated Press report. Yet 13% of U.S. adults said they will "definitely not" get a COVID-19 vaccine as recently as late May, according to Kaiser Family Foundation COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor. Another 12% wanted to "wait until it has been available for a while to see how it is working for other people."