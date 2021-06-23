Cancel
Public Health

Former FDA chief Dr. Gottlieb on employers mandating Covid vaccines

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan Stanley told staff Tuesday that workers and clients who are not vaccinated will be barred from returning to New York City and Westchester Country offices beginning July 12. Employees who aren't vaccinated will have to continue working remotely. The move will allow the bank to lift mask and physical distancing requirements in its offices. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, member of the boards of Pfizer and biotech company Illumina and former FDA commissioner, joined "Squawk Box" on Wednesday to discuss.

