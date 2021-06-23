Cancel
Songbirds and humans share some common speech patterns

Science Daily
 13 days ago

If you listen to songbirds, you will recognize repeated melodies or phrases. Each phrase is made up of distinct sounds, strung together. A study has found that the song phrases of many songbird species follow patterns that are similar to those used in human speech. At least in some respects.

