The Northwestern US has experienced some of its hottest temperatures ever, with some cities and towns surpassing previous record highs by double digits. The heat wave, which is unquestionably related to anthropomorphic climate change, is deeply concerning for a number of reasons. For one, heat can be extremely deadly, especially in regions that don’t experience it often and don’t have infrastructure built for it. The Northwest is typically cooler than other parts of the country, and many residents do not have air conditioning as a result. Without respite from sweltering temperatures, hundreds of people likely succumbed to heat stress. (Because the heat wave is ongoing, a tally of fatalities has not been finalized.)