Rising greenhouse gases pose continued threat to Arctic ozone layer

Science Daily
 13 days ago

There is a race going on high in the atmosphere above the Arctic, and the ozone layer that protects Earth from damaging ultraviolet (UV) radiation will lose the race if greenhouse gas emissions aren't reduced quickly enough. A new study from an international team of scientists, including University of Maryland...

www.sciencedaily.com
#Greenhouse Gas#Ozone Layer#The Arctic#University Of Maryland#Umd#Polar And Marine Research#Nature Communications
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Flesh eating parasites multiplying across US due to climate crisis

Experts have warned that climate crisis and land-use changes could be creating a conducive environment for flesh-eating leishmania parasites to infect more people in the US.Numerous studies by climate researchers across the world have already highlighted the increasing risk of insect and pest-borne tropical diseases spreading to temperate and colder parts of the world like Europe and parts of the US with rising global temperatures.As the climate crisis continues, scientists say tropical parasites, such as the one that causes leishmaniasis, may gain more favourable habitats, expanding access to immunologically naive hosts, and may even develop longer and more intense transmission...
AstronomyThe Weather Channel

Mystery Deepens as New Study Indicate that Underground Lakes on South Pole of Mars May Not be Real

Subsurface lakes found under Mars' south pole, using data from the European Space Agency's Mars Express orbiter, may not really be lakes at all, argue researchers. Two research teams in 2018, working on data from the Mars Express orbiter announced a surprising discovery: Signals from a radar instrument reflected off the red planet's south pole appeared to reveal a liquid subsurface lake.
Environmentscitechdaily.com

Threat of Sudden Destruction of Coastal Cities: Humanity Does Not Have Effective Tools to Resist the Tsunami

This threatens with sudden destruction of coastal cities and numerous human casualties. An international team of scientists from 20 countries identified 47 problems that hinder the successful prevention and elimination of the consequences of the tsunami. Based on the carried out analysis, the world’s leading experts on natural hazards have outlined directions for further scientific research. The research group’s review is published in a special issue of the Frontiers in Earth Science.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Glacial melt in High Mountain Asia accelerating as summers warm

Glaciers in High Mountain Asia have been melting more quickly in recent years due to rising summer temperatures. Glacier melt prevails now even in areas where glaciers were previously growing, a team of researchers led by the University of St Andrews has concluded. Using declassified satellite images acquired by the...
EnvironmentPosted by
Space.com

'Last Ice Area' in the Arctic may not survive climate change

The "Last Ice Area," an Arctic region known for its thick ice cover, may be more vulnerable to climate change than scientists suspected, a new study has found. This frozen zone, which lies to the north of Greenland, earned its dramatic name because even though its ice grows and shrinks seasonally, much of the sea ice here was thought to be thick enough to persist through summer's warmth.
Portland, ORresilience.org

Climate change consequences: Too hot, too wet and out of time

The last few weeks have demonstrated that we have arrived at the climate change catastrophe long prophesied by climate scientists—a catastrophe that many thought we still had decades to avert. In the Pacific Northwest high temperatures broke records day after day. In my former home of Portland, Oregon the temperature...
ScienceNature.com

Warming and eutrophication interactively drive changes in the methane-oxidizing community of shallow lakes

Freshwater ecosystems are the largest natural source of the greenhouse gas methane (CH4), with shallow lakes a particular hot spot. Eutrophication and warming generally increase lake CH4 emissions but their impacts on the sole biological methane sink—methane oxidation—and methane-oxidizer community dynamics are poorly understood. We used the world’s longest-running freshwater climate-change mesocosm experiment to determine how methane-oxidizing bacterial (MOB) abundance and composition, and methane oxidation potential in the sediment respond to eutrophication, short-term nitrogen addition and warming. After nitrogen addition, MOB abundance and methane oxidation potential increased, while warming increased MOB abundance without altering methane oxidation potential. MOB community composition was driven by both temperature and nutrient availability. Eutrophication increased relative abundance of type I MOB Methyloparacoccus. Warming favoured type II MOB Methylocystis over type I MOB Methylomonadaceae, shifting the MOB community from type I dominance to type I and II co-dominance, thereby altering MOB community traits involved in growth and stress-responses. This shift to slower-growing MOB may explain why higher MOB abundance in warmed mesocosms did not coincide with higher methane oxidation potential. Overall, we show that eutrophication and warming differentially change the MOB community, resulting in an altered ability to mitigate CH4 emissions from shallow lakes.
EnvironmentEurekAlert

Climate change makes arctic ozone loss worse

Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research. Results of the MOSAiC expedition show: the expected recovery of the ozone layer may fail to happen anytime soon, if global warming is not slowed down. In spring 2020, the MOSAiC expedition documented an unparalleled loss of ozone in the...
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Scientists disagree on climate change pushing trogon's decline

This year’s sharp decline of elegant trogons in the face of record drought “is just another piece of the overall jigsaw puzzle that is alarming or should be alarming, regarding climate change,” as Southern Arizona naturalist and trogon researcher Rick Taylor sees it. “You shouldn’t see such radical population swings;...
Boulder, COEurekAlert

NIST laser 'comb' systems now measure all primary greenhouse gases in the air

National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have upgraded their laser frequency-comb instrument to simultaneously measure three airborne greenhouse gases -- nitrous oxide, carbon dioxide and water vapor -- plus the major air pollutants ozone and carbon monoxide. Combined with...
Environmentmarketresearchtelecast.com

Endangered ozone layer: Climate change leads to severe ozone depletion over the Arctic

Apparently, through a complex mechanism, climate change is also causing an increased depletion of ozone over the Arctic. This is what researchers from the Alfred Wegener Institute in Bremerhaven report in the science magazine Nature Communications. During the “Mosaic” expedition in spring 2020, a record ozone loss was recorded over the Arctic. “A comprehensive analysis has now shown that this was also the result of climate changes,” explained expedition leader Markus Rex.
Agriculturewcgazette.com

Family tree farms key to cutting greenhouse gases

As climate change concerns grow, researchers are turning to small tree farmers for help. Actually, they have been helping for nearly a century, but their efforts have largely gone unrecognized. For decades, the American tree farm program has emphasized sustainability and managing lands for water quality, wildlife, wood and recreation....
Environmentcoloradopolitics.com

FEEDBACK | Greenhouse gases much misunderstood

Re: "INSIGHTS | What penance does Colorado pay for the sins of a globe?" June 21. The sins impugned in the title of the piece are mankind’s supposed sins against the planet, among which are human-created carbon dioxide (CO2), and human- and ruminant-created methane (CH4). The real sins are against the trusting people of Colorado, America and the world. Let me explain.
EnvironmentEurekAlert

Secret to weathering climate change lies at our feet

AMHERST, Mass. - Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst recently discovered that the ability of agricultural grasses to withstand drought is directly related to the health of the microbial community living on their stems, leaves and seeds. "Microbes do an enormous amount for the grasses that drive the world's...
EnvironmentThe Conversation

Reforesting Europe would increase rainfall – new research

“Plant more trees” is often the first idea that comes to mind when we think about how to prevent further climate change or at least adapt to its impacts. There are good reasons for this. Multiple studies have shown that as well as trees being a fantastic way to store carbon dioxide, they offer other benefits, such as a cooling effect in cities, the ability to reduce flood risk and boost biodiversity, among other things.
Earth ScienceScranton Times

Arctic's 'last ice area' may be less resistant to global warming

Last August, scientists aboard an icebreaker that had been drifting with the ice across the Arctic Ocean in a yearlong research expedition decided to take a detour to the North Pole. They needed to get there quickly, so they used satellite data to find a route where the concentration of...

