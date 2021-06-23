Cancel
Video Games

‘Scarlet Nexus’ Offers Pulsating Action Gameplay In A Sublime, Futuristic Dystopia

By James Daly
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 10 days ago
I've been following Scarlet Nexus for a while. In previews, I found myself drawn in by the frenetic look of its gameplay, the monstrous-yet-alluring enemy design, and a star quality I couldn't quite put my finger on. Well, I'm delighted to say the game is even more enticing when played. Combat and the in-game world would both feel right at home in a PlatinumGames title, which is about as big a compliment as I can give (I mention my love for Platinum here). Honestly, it seems we have something very special on our hands here.

GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry's biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
