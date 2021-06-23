Scarlet Nexus review: slick anime action with a double-edged story

I've been following Scarlet Nexus for a while. In previews, I found myself drawn in by the frenetic look of its gameplay, the monstrous-yet-alluring enemy design, and a star quality I couldn't quite put my finger on. Well, I'm delighted to say the game is even more enticing when played. Combat and the in-game world would both feel right at home in a PlatinumGames title, which is about as big a compliment as I can give (I mention my love for Platinum here). Honestly, it seems we have something very special on our hands here.