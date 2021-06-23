Cancel
Scarlet Nexus review: slick anime action with a double-edged story

By Brendan Caldwell
rockpapershotgun.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mostly slick action RPG with a double-edged story that might test the player's patience. You are a "child of the state" in this big-eyed action RPG that mixes stylish, speedy combat with slow manga storyboarding to drip-feed a tale of conspiracy, war, and weirdness. A child soldier with special telekinetic powers and a bunch of fellow superhero child friends who fight off alien creatures that plague the world. You will hack, slash, and take your mates out to an inexplicably normal restaurant to discuss the latest drama. "You know what these teenagers need?" said the suspiciously overbearing government of Scarlet Nexus, as they pump another round of kids full of medicine. "More hormones."

www.rockpapershotgun.com
Related
ComicsAnime News Network

Scarlet Nexus Anime Reveals 2nd Promo Video, More Cast

The official website for the television anime of Bandai Namco Entertainment's Scarlet Nexus role-playing game began streaming the show's second promotional video on Saturday. The video previews rock band THE ORAL CIGARETTES' opening theme song "Red Criminal." New cast members include:. Yūma Uchida as Nagi Karman. Asuka Nishi as Naomi...
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

‘Scarlet Nexus’ Offers Pulsating Action Gameplay In A Sublime, Futuristic Dystopia

I've been following Scarlet Nexus for a while. In previews, I found myself drawn in by the frenetic look of its gameplay, the monstrous-yet-alluring enemy design, and a star quality I couldn't quite put my finger on. Well, I'm delighted to say the game is even more enticing when played. Combat and the in-game world would both feel right at home in a PlatinumGames title, which is about as big a compliment as I can give (I mention my love for Platinum here). Honestly, it seems we have something very special on our hands here.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Scarlet Nexus: How Many Phases Are There?

How many phases are in Scarlet Nexus? The story of Scarlet Nexus is divided into “phases,” which is really just a fancy way of saying chapters. Regardless of your chosen protagonist, the game will still feature the same number of phases. Granted, the story deviates quite heavily depending on your choice of Yuito or Kasane, so dedicated players will want to run through the game a second time as the other character to get the full story, which technically doubles the chapter count. Here are all the phases in Scarlet Nexus.
Video GamesKotaku

12 Hours With Scarlet Nexus, Bandai Namco’s New Action-RPG

Right out of the gate, Scarlet Nexus shows off its gimmick. You can play as one of two characters, viewing the same storyline from different perspectives. Both share the same formidable telekinetic superpower, spicing up what appears to be typical blade-swinging combat. While cool, it initially seems like these are the game’s only tricks, and that you’ll deal little more over the course of 50 hours. But Scarlet Nexus ramps up fast. I just can’t say for sure if it maintains the speed.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Scarlet Nexus Gets Live-Action Trailer Ahead of Release

Bandai Namco’s cross-generation JRPG Scarlet Nexus is going to be released in two days, and it’s live-action trailer time. The video released today is pretty much what it says on the tin, translating the concept of the game into the realm of live-action. You can check it out below, while...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Round Up: Scarlet Nexus Reviews Range from Good to Great

With Scarlet Nexus releasing at the end of this week on the 25th June, the review floodgates have opened. Bandai Namco's new action RPG appears to be doing quite well for itself, with most sites sayings that it's a good-to-great anime-styled adventure. As for our own review of Scarlet Nexus,...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Scarlet Nexus Guide Wiki

Bandai Namco’s newest action RPG is here. Scarlet Nexus brings us a futuristic “Brain Punk” world to explore as two separate protagonists. Yuito and Kasane come from different walks of life but come together under similar circumstances as part of the Other Suppression Force (OSF). Others are mysterious creatures that...
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

Scarlet Nexus Anime Features ‘Hidden Codes’ For In-Game Rewards

Scarlet Nexus officially launches today on console and while you’re trying to get on our guide for some tips to get started, here’s another piece of clue that might help you with your journey to save humanity. In conjunction with the Scarlet Nexus anime, the JPRG will feature a “Hidden...
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Review: Jump Into A Strong and Familiar SCARLET NEXUS

We have seen a slew of great Japanese action role-playing games in the last or two. Between things like Final Fantasy VII Remake, Code Vein, and Nier Replicant, we have been graced with a lot of action RPGs that delivered great stories and combat. Scarlet Nexus is a bit by the books and feels familiar because of some of the overused anime tropes, but it still delivers a grand experience and an action-packed journey.
Video Gamesotakustudy.com

The Adventures of the OSF Commence in Scarlet Nexus

Bringing their newest RPG intellectual property to audiences worldwide, Bandai Namco Entertainment has released Scarlet Nexus onto the Windows PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X both physically and digitally. While sadly not using this as their first new franchise exclusively for the newest generation of...
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Are there any Scarlet Nexus romance options?

Are there any Scarlet Nexus romance options for any of the characters in the game? The game is seemingly built upon building good bonds with the other characters, so are there any romantic relationships in Scarlet Nexus? There are many teammates to talk to and improve the protagonist’s relationship with, whether that’s Yuito or Kasane, but can any characters be romanced in Scarlet Nexus? Let’s have a look.
Video GamesGematsu

Blaster Master Zero III gameplay trailer

Inti Creates has released a new gameplay trailer for Blaster Master Zero III. Here is an overview of the game, via Inti Creates:. The “Jason Saga” comes to its epic conclusion when the pinnacle of mutant blasting action, Blaster Master Zero III, arrives. With the new VRV System, Jason can...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Chicory: A Colorful Tale review: picture-perfect storytelling

Creativity lies at the heart of both Greg Lobanov's games. In Wandersong, it was singing. In Chicory: A Colorful Tale, it's painting. While not the most heroic of video game pursuits - indeed, Wandersong's bard and Chicory's janitor-turned-amateur brush wielder are repeatedly shown to be considerably less capable than their games' personal and professional heroes - both end up playing critical roles in restoring their respective worlds to their former glory. They balance out the bad, and revive what was lost. It's a feeling that anyone with a creative outlet can relate to, whether it's drawing, singing, knitting, playing an instrument, heck, even writing, but Chicory goes one step further.
ComicsTwinfinite

Scarlet Nexus Is Anime the Game and I Love It

The plot in Scarlet Nexus is so out there, over-the-top, and full of anime elements that it’s just begging to be adapted into an actual anime — and that’s exactly what’s happening this month. There are so many unexpected (and at times unbelievable) twists and turns throughout the game that are truly out of this world, and I love that.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Players will get to redesign Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous' biggest city as they play

As we quest towards the September release of Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous, our little group of adventurers is being guided to the upcoming cRPG’s largest city. The latest dev diary details Drezen, "the biggest fantasy fortress we've ever built." The stronghold looms large on the horizon, and will eventually become a hub for the player to rest, trade and more. But it’s more than that: the design of the city is tied to the player’s choices as they progress through the world, and the rebuilding process has some drastically different outcomes.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series Review – Action Packed Star Tours

From the first time the iconic words ‘A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…’ appeared on the screen followed by the orchestral masterpiece and crawling text, I was enamored with the world of Star Wars. With a cast of quirky characters, one imposing figure stood head shoulders above the rest: Darth Vader. Not only did his domineering stature send shivers down my spine, but the Sith Lord’s actions across the saga established him as one of the greatest antagonists in film history. Now the titular character in his own game, this intimate experience delves into the universe of the Supreme Commander.
Video Gamespixelkin.org

Final Fantasy 1-6 pixel remasters coming to Steam and mobile July 29

During their E3 2021 showcase, Square Enix announced new remasters of Final Fantasy 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6, collectively called the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series. Today the publisher confirmed a release date, July 29, on Steam and mobile platforms. Each of the first six seminal RPGs, which...
Video GamesGamezebo

Claw Stars Review – A Fun Gacha Game for Bitesize Sessions

As a gacha game, Claw Stars is the closest thing we’ve seen on mobile to an actual gacha machine. This charming casual title is based on the claw grabber, another Japanese toy-vending arcade staple. That makes it one of the simplest gacha titles we’ve come across. There are no fantasy...