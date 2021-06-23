Cancel
Ohio State

2022 IMG Academy Defensive Tackle Dominick James Sets Commitment Date

By Andrew Lind
Posted by 
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27K0Eu_0aczDpoc00

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star defensive tackle Dominick James announced on Tuesday evening that he will make his college decision among finalists Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas A&M on July 3.

The 6-foot-2 and 278-pound James – who is considered the 29th-best defensive lineman and No. 183 prospect overall in the class of 2022 – landed an offer from the Buckeyes in May 2020 and took an official visit to Columbus on June 4-6.

James was joined on the visit by his parents and was hosted by junior defensive tackle and IMG Academy alum Taron Vincent. He spent a considerable amount of time with head coach Ryan Day and defensive line coach Larry Johnson, who showed him around the Woody Hayes Athletic Center and what it means to be a part of the program.

The Prattville, Ala., native also took unofficial visits this month with the Aggies on June 14, Gators on June 17 and UCF Knights on June 18 and is scheduled for an official visit with the Gamecocks this coming weekend, June 25-27.

That said, it’s unlikely Ohio State is the pick for James given the Buckeyes are only set to take two or three defensive tackles this cycle and have Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star Hero Kanu; Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove four-star Caden Curry; and Owasso, Okla., four-star Chris McClellan higher on their board.

Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove four-star Christen Miller is squarely in that group, too, but he recently cancelled his official visit to Columbus and has trending toward USC as of late.

