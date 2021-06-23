Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

India Walton, Socialist and Former Nurse, Is Set to Become Buffalo’s First Female Mayor

By Inae Oh, Bio
Mother Jones
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. In what’s shaping up to be a stunning upset, India Walton, a socialist candidate running her first political campaign in Buffalo, New York, appears set to defeat four-term incumbent Byron Brown in the city’s Democratic mayoral primary. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Walton has a lead of 1,507 votes.

www.motherjones.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Elections
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Buffalo, NY
Government
State
Missouri State
City
Buffalo, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Brown
Person
Mother Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayors#Socialist#Race#The Mother Jones Daily#Democratic#Poize Nightclub#Ged#Community Land Trust#Aoc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Twitter
Related
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Vatican judge charges cardinal, nine others with financial crimes

Ten people, including the Vatican's cardinal formerly in charge of naming saints, have been accused of financial crimes in connection with a sweeping probe approved by Pope Francis . The president of Vatican's criminal tribunal, Giuseppe Pignatone, ordered the indictments of Cardinal Angelo Becciu and nine others, the Holy See...