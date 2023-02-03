ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPY

The Best iPhone Chargers to Keep Your Phone Juiced Up

By Jake Cappuccino and Tyler Schoeber
SPY
SPY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=199TbO_0aczDLmA00

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

When you lose the wall adapter or charging cable to your iPhone , it can feel like the end of the world at that moment when you need them. But have no fear: if for some reason you do lose the iPhone charger your phone came with, the best iPhone chargers are available for online purchase, so you can still keep your precious little phone charged at all times. Some non-Apple iPhone charging options offer additional features beyond what you can purchase from Apple.

Although our favorite iPhone chargers will always and forever be from Apple, the right charger for your iPhone might not be the best iPhone charger for ours. We’ve all got different preferences, and that’s totally okay. That’s why we included several different iPhone charger options to consider below for every kind of iPhone user living in our modern world. From replacement Lightning cables (you know, the ones that charge your phone ultra fast) to charging block replacements for your wire to wireless charging options that will keep your iPhone powered on totally wire-free, we’ve got a lot of options to choose from.

See the best iPhone chargers you can purchase online right now from retailers like Amazon , Apple , Target and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CW50O_0aczDLmA00

BEST OVERALL

1. Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter

Buy Now On Amazon

$18.00 $19.00
Buy Now

Buy Now

$19.99
Buy Now

Any talk of the best iPhone chargers would be silly without at least one official Apple product. Though the original maker of a product isn’t necessarily the best, an original product offers the least risk and liability. That’s why you might consider picking up the Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter, especially if you’re still using a USB-A wall adapter. USB-C charges way faster than USB-A and will fast-charge iPhone 8s and above. Of course, because this is Apple, this is just for the adapter, and you’ll have to get a cable separately. But, believe us when we say it, the 20W USB-C makes buying the separate cable worth it — this puppy charges your phone faster than fast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TnRGW_0aczDLmA00

RUNNER-UP

2. Anker 323 Charger

Buy Now On Amazon

$25.99
Buy Now

Buy Now

$25.99
Buy Now

Though going with the Apple Power Adapter is the best risk-reward proposition, the Anker 323 Charger makes a strong case for itself as one of the best iPhone chargers you can purchase, hands down. This wall charger features two ports: a 20W USB-C port for larger devices and a 12W USB-A port for smaller devices. This yields two benefits: More devices charging at once or faster charging for a smaller device using the USB-C port. Just plug it into the wall or fold the plug up if you’re traveling.

Related: The Best Anker Portable Chargers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38T5jS_0aczDLmA00

UPGRADE PICK

3. Nekteck 60W USB-C Charger

Buy Now On Amazon

$29.99 $43.99
Buy Now

If you want to guarantee your iPhone charges as fast as possible, especially if you have an iPhone 14 series, the Nekteck 60W USB-C Charger is an excellent and affordable option. Plus, not only can it charge iPhones rapidly, it can even quickly charge some models of Macbook Pro too. Also, the plug is foldable, which is so convenient we’re surprised it’s not standardized across the industry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IYgeK_0aczDLmA00

BEST SMALL CHARGER

4. Anker 511 Charger

Buy Now On Amazon

$16.99
Buy Now

Buy Now

$16.99
Buy Now

Just because it’s tiny doesn’t mean it won’t pack a punch. The Anker 511 USB-C Charger is a 20W charger that can specifically charge your iPhone. It can charge your iPhone all the way up to 50% in just 25 minutes total, which is three times faster than that old 5W charger you’ve gotten way too used to. Each charging block even comes with heat protection properties, so it doesn’t overheat and a power turner chip that adjusts power output. Plug your iPhone charging cable into it and charge it faster than you can imagine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fnMSA_0aczDLmA00

BEST CHARGER + CABLE COMBO

5. Jeenek 20W Charger and USB-C Cable, 2-Pack

Buy Now On Amazon

$23.99 $29.99
Buy Now

If you’ve managed to lose both your charger and cable recently, the Jeenek 20W Charger and USB-C Cable offer up great value. For the price of one other wall charger, you get two chargers, two 6-foot USB-C to Lightning cables — because hey, you’ve already lost one charger and cable — and the fast charging speeds only USB-C can deliver. Plus, they even work well for the latest iPhones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TgYYt_0aczDLmA00

BEST FOR IPHONES OR MACBOOKS

6. Amazon Basics 100W Four-Part Wall Charger

Buy Now On Amazon

$53.99
Buy Now

For affordable and convenient basic electronics, it’s difficult to beat Amazon Basics. The Amazon Basics 100W Four-Part Wall Charger features two USB-C ports, one of which is high-powered, and two USB-A ports, meaning this charger can handle all but the beefiest Macbooks. It won’t charge two hefty devices fast at once, like a Macbook Pro and an iPhone 14, but at the speed it’ll charge them, you’ll get plenty of battery before you need to swap devices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aqLWH_0aczDLmA00

BEST FOR MULTIPLE DEVICES

7. Anker 747 150W Charger

Buy Now On Amazon

$109.99
Buy Now

Buy Now

$109.99
Buy Now

Speaking of charging two hefty devices at once, if that’s your goal, the Anker 747 150W Charger will be the best iPhone charger for you. With 150W of power spread across three USB-C ports and one USB-A port, this can easily charge up an iPhone and a Macbook Pro in no time or any other power-hungry devices that need quick juice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WKM1Q_0aczDLmA00

BEST WIRELESS CHARGER

8. Belkin BoostCharge 10W Wireless Charging Stand

Buy Now On Amazon

$28.70 $34.99
Buy Now

The Belkin BoostCharge 10W Wireless Charging Stand is more than one of the best iPhone chargers. It’s one of the best wireless phone chargers, period. Sure, it charges your phone as fast (or slow) as wireless chargers go, but for wireless chargers, convenience in design goes a long way. We like the Belkin charger because it can charge through cases 3mm or less, and you can set your phone on the charger vertically or horizontally, and it will still charge. That’s really useful if you want to be able to monitor the time and messages or even to get some sweet bedside bingeing on while your phone charges.

Related: The Fastest Wireless Chargers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CvtBH_0aczDLmA00

BEST IPHONE CHARGER POWERBANK

9. Apple MagSafe Battery Pack

Buy Now On Amazon

$94.99
Buy Now

Buy Now

$99.00
Buy Now

Though there are other pure power banks out there with more juice and faster charging, the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is too sleek and too convenient to pass up if you’re willing to pay Apple’s premium. Its magnets keep it attached to iPhones 12 and up for thoughtless, seamless, utterly simple wireless charging. If you plug the bank in, it can charge your iPhone (or other Qi-enabled Apple devices) even faster. That all being said, there are two downsides. First, the MagSafe Battery Pack isn’t very versatile, so if you’d like to charge any other non-Apple devices, you might consider buying something else. Second, it only charges so fast and cannot fully recharge an iPhone. But as long as you’re good about charging it up, that won’t be a major problem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lBjJl_0aczDLmA00

ALSO GREAT POWERBANK

10. Anker PowerCore III Wireless Charger Powerbank

Buy Now On Amazon

$49.99
Buy Now

We appreciate the practicality of the Anker PowerCore III Wireless Charger Powerbank. Whatever kind of charging your iPhone needs at the moment, this charger has got you covered. Use either the USB-A port or USB-C port when you need speedier charging, or just set your phone on top of the Qi-certified charger when hanging around to pick up a few extra battery points. With a 10,000mAh cell inside, you’ll be able to charge a later edition iPhone more than once fully.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cOFvy_0aczDLmA00

BEST CHARGER + TRAY

11. Courant Catch 3 Wireless Phone Charger & Accessory Tray

Buy Now

$140.00 $175.00
Buy Now

The Courant Catch 3 Wireless Phone Charger & Accessory Tray should be in every home next to the door. Not only is it sleek and eye-catching, but it’s also super convenient for emptying your pockets and charging your phone. Just plop the phone on the charger and dump any keys, coins or wallet into the accessory tray for the next time you’re headed out the door. To really bring this tray to the next level for yourself or a gift, get a custom monogram on the tray.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9sOQ_0aczDLmA00

BEST EXTRA LONG USB-A CABLE

12. Bkayp iPhone 10-Foot Nylon Braided USB-A Lightning Cables

Buy Now On Amazon

$10.99 $23.99
Buy Now

Nylon-wrapped charging cables are so much more convenient to deal with, and in our experience, they seem to last a lot longer too. That’s why you might be interested in replacing any complimentary cables with the Bkayp iPhone 10-Foot Nylon Braided USB-A Lightning Cables. With a nylon braid and 10 feet of length, these USB-A lightning cables are perfect for older iPhone models.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BIP2E_0aczDLmA00

BEST EXTRA LONG USB-C CABLE

13. Supvol iPhone 10-Foot Nylon Braided USB-C Lightning Cables

Buy Now On Amazon

$14.99
Buy Now

If you have a newer iPhone and need a replacement cable, the Supvol iPhone 10-Foot Nylon Braided USB-C Lightning Cables will serve you well. With their length and nylon braiding, these two cables will last longer and be a lot more convenient too.

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Today’s A Good Day To Grab An Incredible Samsung TV With Up To 40% Off

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The decision to buy a new TV is always a big one, but today’s going to make that choice a lot easier for you because there are a bunch of excellent Samsung TVs on sale with up to 40% off. Samsung TVs regularly appear among our picks for the best TVs for gamers and the best TVs in general, and that’s largely because they’re generally good value for money, high quality, and tend to have a great range of features too. So,...
SPY

You Won’t Want To Miss Out On These Popular Picks

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. From tech gadgets to home essentials, there have been some standout products that have been particularly popular among our readers. We understand that shopping can be overwhelming, so we wanted to share these popular picks with you so you don’t miss out. Whether you’re in the market for a new device, an accessory, or just looking for inspiration — read on to discover the most popular products that our readers have been buying this month. This Portable Pizza Oven Makes More Than Just...
SPY

You’ll Be Waiting at the Door for These Clever Amazon Items To Be Delivered

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Whether you’re looking for products that’ll make your life easier, products that’ll put a smile on your face, or simply products that’ll surprise you, Amazon always delivers. This is why we’ve gathered 38 of the cleverest Amazon products that will be game changers in some way or another, all ready to make you question how you ever lived without them. They may drastically improve your kitchen skills or keep you entertained for the entire weekend, but regardless we’re sure that as soon as...
SPY

I Saved Myself Hours Of Unnecessary Drilling Into Walls For Home Security With The Best Security Camera Light Bulbs

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. I was so eager to install proper outdoor security cameras in my new home soon after we moved in. However, it didn’t occur to me that it could involve serious handiwork on my part. Have you ever tried installing a wired one? Precision and care are necessary because they involve making cutouts on walls to mount and wire them to a power source. Thing I have no time for. While I’m always up for the challenge, sometimes you just don’t want to deal...
SPY

This Spring, Make On-Trend Color Green the Focus of Your Home Decor

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Spring is the perfect time to refresh your home decor and bring new energy. And when it comes to on-trend colors, green is the one to watch. From soft pastels to deep forest shades, this versatile color can bring a fresh and natural feel to any space. Read on to see 38 of the best green home decor products on Amazon that will help you incorporate this on-trend color into your home. From unique accents to statement pieces, these products will make adding...
SPY

14 Black History Books That Will Keep You Informed During Black History Month

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. February is here, which means it’s officially Black History Month. It’s the annual event where Americans join together to celebrate Black Americans’ cultural contributions and stories, and it’s also when we ponder the complicated history and struggles that Black Americans have faced in this country. There are many ways to learn about and honor Black history, and reading is one of the most crucial. The conversation surrounding reading and the study of Black history has become increasingly paramount in recent months. This January,...
FLORIDA STATE
SPY

It’s Frigid Outside, Reusable Hand Warmers Keep Your Hands Toasty Without the Bulk

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. I live in Minnesota so I can say this: we’ve officially entered the part of the year with no redeeming qualities. November and December provide joyous, storybook snowstorms that blanket the ground in a fresh white coat right out of your favorite overrated Christmas movie. But let’s be honest, January, February and March are a miserable tundra where you’re forced to choose between your fingers and wearing huge, bulky gloves that render you no longer part of a genus with opposable thumbs....
MINNESOTA STATE
SPY

Say It With Style: 38 Non-cheesy Gifts for Your Significant Other This Valentine’s Day

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and finding the perfect gift for your significant other can be challenging. While you want to show your loved one how much you care, you don’t want to come off as a massive cheeseball. But guess what? You don’t have to. Yes, we know that at this time of year, love hearts seem to be popping up everywhere. But you can find plenty of gifts out there that are thoughtful, stylish and, most importantly, not cringe-worthy. From date...
SPY

I Have Curly Hair, And This Is My New Favorite Shampoo And Conditioner

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Some days my curls are robust and bouncy and sometimes they’re like toddlers who cry when you tell them not to eat sharp rocks — completely unreasonable. But I recently started using the Ion shampoo and conditioner from Sally Beauty and my curls have never behaved better. You see, I’ve got the type of curly hair that seems to take on a different style every day without my permission. Growing it out hasn’t helped. But after switching to the new Ion shampoo and conditioner,...
SPY

I Was Terrified by These Spots on My Ceiling Until I Uncovered What They Were With a Thermal Imaging Camera

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The last thing I really needed on my plate after an exhausting week of CES 2023 coverage was to come home to a problem. You see, my fiance and I spent boatloads of money to fix up the home we just bought a couple of months ago — ahead of when we officially moved in. So you can imagine my frustration from returning from a trip to find these peculiar looking spots in our living room ceiling. It’s a never-ending battle, I tell...
SPY

From Drab to Fab: Revamp Your Home With These Stylish Must-Haves

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Spring cleaning? More like spring sprucing up. There’s no better time to refresh the house than when the sun starts shining a little more. It’s incredible how much little changes around the home can make a big difference in the look and feel of a room. Whether it’s a new piece of furniture, that perfect wall decor item, or some effortless accents, this list will give that home a major glow-up. This Coffee Table Is Simple and Elegant Glass is a great coffee table...
SPY

‘Deinfluencers’ Are Targeting These 3 TikTok Brands. Good.

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. If you’re a credit card owner and find yourself scrolling TikTok way too many times a day, there is a solid chance you can agree with the following statement: TikTok made me buy it. Day in and day out, influencers push junk so far down our throats that we’re speed-purchasing without a second thought, leaving whatever “game-changing, must-own eye cream” to collect dust in our medicine cabinets shortly after one-and-done use. It’s something we consistently fall for. Thankfully, rising “deinfluencers” are hoping...
SPY

Enjoy Your Valentine’s Day With These Gift Ideas for Every Relationship Stage

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Choosing the right Valentine’s Day gift can be a piece of cake but there are occasions when it becomes trickier. What do you get from the person you haven’t defined your relationship with? Or what do you get the person you’ve been with for so long that you’ve checked every Valentine’s gift off the list? If that’s the case, don’t panic. Whether in a new relationship, a long-term commitment, or somewhere in between, we’ve rounded up 39 gifts for you to choose from...
SPY

The Best Games to Make You Feel Like a Wizard

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. A major appeal of playing many video games is a chance to walk in the shoes of someone else. Perhaps as a mighty warrior, a tiny little frog, or even a wizard. Ah, yes, a wizard. A bunch of us grew up hoping to one day receive that letter accepting us into the magical, educational institution of Hogwarts. Learn to make potions or lift things in the air with spells—this wizarding world is the ultimate childhood fantasy. Why’d it have to happen...
SPY

Dump Your Rolex for One of the Best Casio Watches

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. When is owning a Casio watch an insult? Shakira thought she dissed ex Gerard Piqué with fire in her latest song, “Out of Your League.” Shakira may have thought she was hurting Piqué’s feelings when she sang, “I’m worth two 22’s. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.” But that backfired. Piqué proudly showed off his Casio A158WA “Vintage Gent” watch at a press conference. However, Casio is staying neutral about the breakup. They won’t be...
SPY

Samsung Memory Cards and Flash Drives Are on Sale With Bigger Discounts Than Cyber Week—Up to 68% off

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. I’m consistently impressed with how affordable and sizeable digital storage space becomes year after year. With the constant stream of photos and videos we take every day, it only makes sense to invest in a reliable place to keep it all. These moments are precious and we don’t want to lose them when our phones give us the warning that we’re at 99% capacity and we need to start deleting stuff. When it comes to storage, expectedly Samsung is one of the...
SPY

Timeless Fashion Finds That Will Never Go Out of Style

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Fashion comes and goes; what’s hot on TikTok today might be old news by the end of next week. But there are wardrobe stables that never go out of style and will always stand the test of time. A short while ago, we might not have thought we’d be able to discover these stylish items on Amazon. But now, it’s fast becoming the go-to for both trendy pieces and the classics everyone needs in their closet. From classic styles to timeless cuts...
SPY

Amazon Kids Echo Dot And Fire Tablets Are On Sale With Up To 33% Off And Ready To Help With Homework And Parenting

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Both the Echo Dot Kids and the Fire Kids HD 8 Pro Tablet are on sale today at 17% and 33% off, respectively. The discounts are an excellent incentive to finally grab one of these if there are kids in the house, and there are actually plenty of really good reasons why you should. The tablet is especially excellent and one of the best tablets for toddlers, but the Echo Dot is a nice bonus if you want a little bit more....
SPY

You May Not Admit It, but These Slightly Snobby Products Will Become Your Favorites

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Finding cheap but excellent products on Amazon has become a sport for many people. We endlessly search for the most affordable products with the highest stars, but sometimes we like to splash out and treat ourselves to something special, unique and a little bougie. It can be hard to resist products that give an air of exclusivity. Whether it’s an incredible coffee machine that a barista would be proud of or Egyptian cotton sheets, sometimes you don’t want to cheap out on...
SPY

10 Products I Use That Help Me Get Rid of Stress Acne

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The body perceives “stress” in many forms — a lack of sleep, a poor diet, dehydration, and more. In turn, the body increases its cortisol levels, triggering all sorts of biological actions, one of which is increasing sebum production in the skin. This increase leads to clogged pores and something called stress acne. I am somebody who is both easily stressed out and acne prone. Together the two create the Adam Paradox: when I stress, I get a pimple; if I get a pimple,...
SPY

SPY

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy