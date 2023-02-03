The Best iPhone Chargers to Keep Your Phone Juiced Up

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

When you lose the wall adapter or charging cable to your iPhone , it can feel like the end of the world at that moment when you need them. But have no fear: if for some reason you do lose the iPhone charger your phone came with, the best iPhone chargers are available for online purchase, so you can still keep your precious little phone charged at all times. Some non-Apple iPhone charging options offer additional features beyond what you can purchase from Apple.

Although our favorite iPhone chargers will always and forever be from Apple, the right charger for your iPhone might not be the best iPhone charger for ours. We’ve all got different preferences, and that’s totally okay. That’s why we included several different iPhone charger options to consider below for every kind of iPhone user living in our modern world. From replacement Lightning cables (you know, the ones that charge your phone ultra fast) to charging block replacements for your wire to wireless charging options that will keep your iPhone powered on totally wire-free, we’ve got a lot of options to choose from.

See the best iPhone chargers you can purchase online right now from retailers like Amazon , Apple , Target and more.

BEST OVERALL

1. Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter

Buy Now On Amazon

$18.00 $19.00

Buy Now

$19.99

Any talk of the best iPhone chargers would be silly without at least one official Apple product. Though the original maker of a product isn’t necessarily the best, an original product offers the least risk and liability. That’s why you might consider picking up the Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter, especially if you’re still using a USB-A wall adapter. USB-C charges way faster than USB-A and will fast-charge iPhone 8s and above. Of course, because this is Apple, this is just for the adapter, and you’ll have to get a cable separately. But, believe us when we say it, the 20W USB-C makes buying the separate cable worth it — this puppy charges your phone faster than fast.

RUNNER-UP

2. Anker 323 Charger

Buy Now On Amazon

$25.99

Buy Now

$25.99

Though going with the Apple Power Adapter is the best risk-reward proposition, the Anker 323 Charger makes a strong case for itself as one of the best iPhone chargers you can purchase, hands down. This wall charger features two ports: a 20W USB-C port for larger devices and a 12W USB-A port for smaller devices. This yields two benefits: More devices charging at once or faster charging for a smaller device using the USB-C port. Just plug it into the wall or fold the plug up if you’re traveling.



Related: The Best Anker Portable Chargers

UPGRADE PICK

3. Nekteck 60W USB-C Charger

Buy Now On Amazon

$29.99 $43.99

If you want to guarantee your iPhone charges as fast as possible, especially if you have an iPhone 14 series, the Nekteck 60W USB-C Charger is an excellent and affordable option. Plus, not only can it charge iPhones rapidly, it can even quickly charge some models of Macbook Pro too. Also, the plug is foldable, which is so convenient we’re surprised it’s not standardized across the industry.

BEST SMALL CHARGER

4. Anker 511 Charger

Buy Now On Amazon

$16.99

Buy Now

$16.99

Just because it’s tiny doesn’t mean it won’t pack a punch. The Anker 511 USB-C Charger is a 20W charger that can specifically charge your iPhone. It can charge your iPhone all the way up to 50% in just 25 minutes total, which is three times faster than that old 5W charger you’ve gotten way too used to. Each charging block even comes with heat protection properties, so it doesn’t overheat and a power turner chip that adjusts power output. Plug your iPhone charging cable into it and charge it faster than you can imagine.

BEST CHARGER + CABLE COMBO

5. Jeenek 20W Charger and USB-C Cable, 2-Pack

Buy Now On Amazon

$23.99 $29.99

If you’ve managed to lose both your charger and cable recently, the Jeenek 20W Charger and USB-C Cable offer up great value. For the price of one other wall charger, you get two chargers, two 6-foot USB-C to Lightning cables — because hey, you’ve already lost one charger and cable — and the fast charging speeds only USB-C can deliver. Plus, they even work well for the latest iPhones.

BEST FOR IPHONES OR MACBOOKS

6. Amazon Basics 100W Four-Part Wall Charger

Buy Now On Amazon

$53.99

For affordable and convenient basic electronics, it’s difficult to beat Amazon Basics. The Amazon Basics 100W Four-Part Wall Charger features two USB-C ports, one of which is high-powered, and two USB-A ports, meaning this charger can handle all but the beefiest Macbooks. It won’t charge two hefty devices fast at once, like a Macbook Pro and an iPhone 14, but at the speed it’ll charge them, you’ll get plenty of battery before you need to swap devices.

BEST FOR MULTIPLE DEVICES

7. Anker 747 150W Charger

Buy Now On Amazon

$109.99

Buy Now

$109.99

Speaking of charging two hefty devices at once, if that’s your goal, the Anker 747 150W Charger will be the best iPhone charger for you. With 150W of power spread across three USB-C ports and one USB-A port, this can easily charge up an iPhone and a Macbook Pro in no time or any other power-hungry devices that need quick juice.

BEST WIRELESS CHARGER

8. Belkin BoostCharge 10W Wireless Charging Stand

Buy Now On Amazon

$28.70 $34.99

The Belkin BoostCharge 10W Wireless Charging Stand is more than one of the best iPhone chargers. It’s one of the best wireless phone chargers, period. Sure, it charges your phone as fast (or slow) as wireless chargers go, but for wireless chargers, convenience in design goes a long way. We like the Belkin charger because it can charge through cases 3mm or less, and you can set your phone on the charger vertically or horizontally, and it will still charge. That’s really useful if you want to be able to monitor the time and messages or even to get some sweet bedside bingeing on while your phone charges.



Related: The Fastest Wireless Chargers

BEST IPHONE CHARGER POWERBANK

9. Apple MagSafe Battery Pack

Buy Now On Amazon

$94.99

Buy Now

$99.00

Though there are other pure power banks out there with more juice and faster charging, the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is too sleek and too convenient to pass up if you’re willing to pay Apple’s premium. Its magnets keep it attached to iPhones 12 and up for thoughtless, seamless, utterly simple wireless charging. If you plug the bank in, it can charge your iPhone (or other Qi-enabled Apple devices) even faster. That all being said, there are two downsides. First, the MagSafe Battery Pack isn’t very versatile, so if you’d like to charge any other non-Apple devices, you might consider buying something else. Second, it only charges so fast and cannot fully recharge an iPhone. But as long as you’re good about charging it up, that won’t be a major problem.

ALSO GREAT POWERBANK

10. Anker PowerCore III Wireless Charger Powerbank

Buy Now On Amazon

$49.99

We appreciate the practicality of the Anker PowerCore III Wireless Charger Powerbank. Whatever kind of charging your iPhone needs at the moment, this charger has got you covered. Use either the USB-A port or USB-C port when you need speedier charging, or just set your phone on top of the Qi-certified charger when hanging around to pick up a few extra battery points. With a 10,000mAh cell inside, you’ll be able to charge a later edition iPhone more than once fully.

BEST CHARGER + TRAY

11. Courant Catch 3 Wireless Phone Charger & Accessory Tray

Buy Now

$140.00 $175.00

The Courant Catch 3 Wireless Phone Charger & Accessory Tray should be in every home next to the door. Not only is it sleek and eye-catching, but it’s also super convenient for emptying your pockets and charging your phone. Just plop the phone on the charger and dump any keys, coins or wallet into the accessory tray for the next time you’re headed out the door. To really bring this tray to the next level for yourself or a gift, get a custom monogram on the tray.

BEST EXTRA LONG USB-A CABLE

12. Bkayp iPhone 10-Foot Nylon Braided USB-A Lightning Cables

Buy Now On Amazon

$10.99 $23.99

Nylon-wrapped charging cables are so much more convenient to deal with, and in our experience, they seem to last a lot longer too. That’s why you might be interested in replacing any complimentary cables with the Bkayp iPhone 10-Foot Nylon Braided USB-A Lightning Cables. With a nylon braid and 10 feet of length, these USB-A lightning cables are perfect for older iPhone models.

BEST EXTRA LONG USB-C CABLE

13. Supvol iPhone 10-Foot Nylon Braided USB-C Lightning Cables

Buy Now On Amazon

$14.99

If you have a newer iPhone and need a replacement cable, the Supvol iPhone 10-Foot Nylon Braided USB-C Lightning Cables will serve you well. With their length and nylon braiding, these two cables will last longer and be a lot more convenient too.