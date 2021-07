Is the Apple Watch at the top of your Prime Day deals shopping list? if so, it’s a great choice. In fact, it’s the best choice you can make if you own an iPhone and want a smartwatch. However, while the latest model is the Apple Watch Series 6, the Apple Watch SE is also new, the Apple Watch Series 3 can still be purchased, and the Apple Watch Series 5 is still one to look for if you can find it.