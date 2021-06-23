Cancel
Prince William, Kate Middleton Didn't Talk To Harry After Philip's Funeral

By Emily Lee
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here's why Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly avoided having a private conversation with Prince Harry when he was back in the U.K.

Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The True Meaning Behind Princess Diana's Statue Revealed

Prince William and Prince Harry reunited to unveil a statue of their late mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday. The bronze statue is located in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace and depicts Diana along with three children. According to USA Today, the royal brothers had commissioned the statue in 2017 as a way to honor their mother, who died 20 years before in 1997 at age 36 in a car crash in Paris.
CelebritiesPeople

Who Are the Children Featured in the New Princess Diana Statue at Kensington Palace?

Princess Diana has been honored with a statue at Kensington Palace — and her special bond with children is on full display. The royal's sons Prince Harry and Prince William reunited on Thursday, which would have been Diana's 60th birthday, for the statue unveiling. Together, the brothers pulled a green cloth off to reveal the sculpture of Princess Diana with her arms around a boy and a girl, with a third child in the background.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Prince Harry speaks for first time since Prince Philip's funeral: 'He had a good innings'

On Wednesday, Prince Harry paid tribute to his grandfather for the first time since the Duke of Edinburgh died in April. Harry met the winners of this year's Wellchild Awards at a private party, including Carmela Chillery-Watson, who won the Inspirational Child 4-6 Years Award for raising more than £50,000 for Muscular Dystrophy UK by undertaking challenges during lockdown.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Princess Diana’s Statue Unveiling May Be the Final Royal Family Event Where Prince Harry Outranks Kate Middleton

The unveiling of the Princess Diana statue is just days away, but the event is already making headlines because of the guest list. It’s not about who is invited, it’s about who isn’t invited. Besides Prince Charles taking a pass on the event for his own emotional reasons, Kate Middleton will also not be in attendance — and we think it’s a smart idea.
TennisETOnline.com

Kate Middleton Is All Smiles at Return to Wimbledon

Kate Middleton is enjoying one of her favorite pastimes -- attending Wimbledon! The 39-year-old Duchess of Cambridge is the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), which hosts the annual tennis competition. On Friday, she was seen attending the event after last year's matches were...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Nickname Princess Diana Used To Call Prince William

The British royal family is well-known for the cutesy and unusual nicknames its various members have for one another. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently made headlines (and stirred up some controversy) when they named their daughter Lilibet, drawing inspiration from Queen Elizabeth II's childhood pet name, as CNN noted, though the girl will go by Lili. Among those who called the queen Lilibet was her husband, the late Prince Philip. Of course, Philip also had others nicknames for his wife, which were much more... unique. According to Mirror UK, the Duke of Edinburgh often affectionally referred to his wife as "cabbage," which is featured on Netflix's hit series "The Crown."