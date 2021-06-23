Brick Artists Put on Their Fashion Designer Hats in ‘LEGO Masters’ Challenge
LEGO Masters Season two is supposed to be “bigger and better” and it continues to deliver on that promise. After a couple of awesome to watch, destructive challenges the competition unveiled the toughest challenge yet. This week took a break from the carnage of LEGO destruction and gave us a taste of high fashion when the 10 remaining teams had to build one-of-a-kind hats and strut them down the runway in the first LEGO Masters fashion show.talentrecap.com