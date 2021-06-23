Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

Brick Artists Put on Their Fashion Designer Hats in ‘LEGO Masters’ Challenge

By Matthew Honda
talentrecap.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEGO Masters Season two is supposed to be “bigger and better” and it continues to deliver on that promise. After a couple of awesome to watch, destructive challenges the competition unveiled the toughest challenge yet. This week took a break from the carnage of LEGO destruction and gave us a taste of high fashion when the 10 remaining teams had to build one-of-a-kind hats and strut them down the runway in the first LEGO Masters fashion show.

talentrecap.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audrey Hepburn
Person
Will Arnett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Masters#Fashion Designer#High Fashion#Lego Art#Lego Masters Walks#Carnival#Jamaican#Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Lego
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Arts
News Break
Design
News Break
Fashion
Related
EntertainmentGeekTyrant

Talking LEGO with Tim and Zach from LEGO MASTERS

Last week on LEGO Masters, the competitors had to create a structure that could stand up to the Brickter Scale. The stronger the building, the better the team fared. Also, the buildings had to be at least 4 feet tall. At the end of the day, three teams came in at the bottom with buildings falling apart at an 8 and one of those teams was eliminated from the competition. Tim & Zach, the father and son duo, were sadly the ones to leave. Fox gave me the opportunity to ask the pair a couple of questions and I’ve shared them below.
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Restoration-Themed Fashion Designs

Camper introduces the latest capsule to join its 'Camper Together' series full of collaboration projects with the launch of The Lost Origins' collection. This set of goods is made possible with the help of ADERERROR -- the duo draw inspiration from the title itself. It is themed around the work...
TV & VideosTODAY.com

Will Arnett talks ‘Lego Masters’ series, ‘SmartLess’ podcast and his deep voice

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Will Arnett talks to Willie Geist about the new season of his reality competition series, “Lego Masters.” When he’s not building (or smashing) Lego creations, Arnett is co-hosting the “SmartLess” podcast with fellow “Arrested Development” star Jason Bateman and actor Sean Hayes. Beyond the podcast, Arnett has become one of the most sought-after voices in Hollywood and advertising.
Visual Artzeldadungeon.net

Artists Rejoice, Artists of Legend Challenges Return!

Welcome to a new generation of drawing challenges! After a small hiatus, we’re back with some pep in our step and a slew of new challenges for you to engage in! If you’re a veteran of the series, you’ll find there are some minor changes to the usual format. New to the series? Well, welcome aboard!
Charleston, SCcharlestonmag.com

Paige Hathaway Thorn lends an artist’s touch to silk textiles

(Clockwise from above left) Textile artist Paige Hathaway Thorn is known for her hand-printed silk scarves; Thorn hand-dyes the fabric and later screen prints her designs on it; One of Thorn's baby blankets. Paige Hathaway Thorn’s remarkable silk and velvet textile creations can be found in boutiques around the world...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

9 Distinct Times Zendaya Paid Tribute to Style Icons and Pop Culture on the Red Carpet

Zendaya's red carpet looks are nothing if not well-researched. The star and her longtime stylist, Image Architect Law Roach, have crafted countless phenomenal style moments, but in recent years, we've seen the two pay tribute to icons and pop culture fixtures with more frequency. Take, for example, her timely homage to David Bowie at the 2016 Grammys, or her Cher moment at the Oscars earlier this year. At the recent BET Awards, Zendaya wore a vintage dress — culled from Law's extensive archives — closely resembling the number Beyoncé wore to perform at the same award show in 2003.
Princeton, MNhometownsource.com

Pandemic challenges local artists

Art shows may be just a fun activity for many people, but local artists rely on them to sell their art. When the pandemic shutdown in-person meetings, artists from the area had to figure out how to keep selling while also balancing their regular lives. Some artists had to put...
Hair Caresantaclaritamagazine.com

The Journey of Becoming Blonde

Marilyn Monroe once said that becoming blond changed her life and made her a star. The same could be said of many platinum hued mega stars. Blond color is youthful, fun and sexy. A lot of us go for blonde at least once…why not? The perfect blond is like red lipstick…it is choosing the right shade that makes it work.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
FootwearNews

Lizzo Masters ‘90s Styling in a Crochet-Knit Dress, Sheer Duster & Silky Sky-High Platforms

Lizzo brought back the 1990s this week with an upgraded twist. The “Truth Hurts” musician stopped by Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles for dinner with friends on Thursday, debuting her newly bleached eyebrows with an equally bold look. Her outfit layered a sheer yellow and black dress over another unique design — a long-sleeve, blue crochet-knit dress with a bodycon fit.
fashionisers.com

How To Become A Luxury Fashion Designer

All fashion companies can be classified into various categories. At the top of the pyramid are luxury brands, which are the most desired and pricey. However, it’s normal to aspire to make clothing for the high-end market. However, finding a good brand that can turn all of your ideas into reality is not easy – luxury items are made with a completely different quality than items in the economy segment. But, never forget, if you are good at it, you will succeed. Let’s see how you can become a luxury fashion designer.
Newton, MAWBUR

Newton's Own 'Mr. LEGO' Competes In Fox's 'LEGO Masters'

LEGOs have shown up everywhere from the Kennedy Space Center to the bottoms of your feet when they're left on the floor. Ouch!. Now, one Newton man has turned them into a career, using them for STEM and STEAM education through his nonprofit, NextGen Smarty Pants. His name is Paras...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
newschain

Rihanna and 7 other pixie crop icons to inspire your summer chop

Rihanna has been showing off her cropped hair on Instagram to celebrate the end of Pride month. This isn’t the first time the 33-year-old singer has experimented with a pixie hairdo – it was her signature look in 2008 and she modelled it again in 2012 – but it’s a departure from the mullet style she’s been rocking since the beginning of the year.
Environmenthiconsumption.com

LEGO Looks To The Future With Bricks Made From Recycled PET Plastic Material

With everyone from automotive manufacturers to sneaker suppliers heeding the call for a more environmentally-friendly product, it’s become abundantly clear that sustainability is no longer just a fleeting fad. Among the most recent to demonstrate its eco-conscious initiatives is LEGO, offering us a preview of the innovative recycled brick concept that it currently has in the works.
Designers & Collectionsglamourmagazine.co.uk

Slip dresses are a huge fashion trend for summer but also ideal for layering in the winter – these are our favourites to add to your year-round wardrobe

Yes, they’re inspired by the sinuous lines of a traditional petticoat or nightie but it’s not such a stretch to take the slip dress out of the boudoir. A red carpet fave from the 1930s onwards (referencing Jean Harlow in bias cut silk) right through to Hailey, Kendall and Bella’s off-duty style today, the slip is easy, fuss-free and perpetually chic. Just slip it on and go - it’s our kind of styling. We found 21 versions of the fashion pack's favourite dress that you can wear all summer long - and beyond.
Tyler, TXPosted by
Mix 93.1

This Tyler Home is Inspired by a Popular Hollywood Movie

East Texas is full of beautiful homes. If you head south of Toll 49, you'll find a quite gated community with a neoclassical style home where several rooms take inspiration from a popular Hollywood movie. Let's take a virtual tour of the home, shall we. Located at 211 Saddle Creek...
CelebritiesComplex

Jim Jones Challenges Instagram Haters Roasting Size of His Legs

Jim Jones has a challenge for everyone making fun of his legs. The Dipset MC hopped on Instagram earlier this week to post a video of him doing pull-ups, and of course, Instagram had some fun with it. Many commented on the post claiming that the rapper’s legs were disproportionate to his upper body, with some saying he must’ve missed a few leg days.