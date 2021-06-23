Brick Artists Put on Their Fashion Designer Hats in ‘LEGO Masters’ Challenge

Last week on LEGO Masters, the competitors had to create a structure that could stand up to the Brickter Scale. The stronger the building, the better the team fared. Also, the buildings had to be at least 4 feet tall. At the end of the day, three teams came in at the bottom with buildings falling apart at an 8 and one of those teams was eliminated from the competition. Tim & Zach, the father and son duo, were sadly the ones to leave. Fox gave me the opportunity to ask the pair a couple of questions and I’ve shared them below.