Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s 6 Kids Steal the Show in Matching Suits During Red Carpet Outing

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin looked incredible at the premiere of The Boss Baby: Family Business, but it was their six kids who stole the show! The A-list couple‘s children were more adorable than ever as they rocked the red carpet and posed for photos in matching suits.

The Saturday Night Live star, 63, and Hilaria, 37, were joined by their big brood — Carmen, 7, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 9 months, and Lucia, 4 months — for the Hollywood event on Tuesday, June 22. Alec, who is starring in Boss Baby, turned the New York world premiere into family date night as he was seen taking snapshots with his spouse and children in between time with the cast.

All six of the Baldwinitos were in attendance, including the pair’s youngest child, Lucia. The little bundle of joy, who made her surprise arrival via surrogate in February, looked super cute as she rested in her mom’s arms. Staying with the theme, the youngster donned a headband with a bow and a little black suit.

As for their older boys, Rafael, Leonardo and Romeo looked so grown up as they sported slick suits and dark aviator sunglasses. The duo’s first daughter and eldest child, Carmen, looked equally as beautiful in her fashionable get-up, while Alec held little Eduardo in his arms.

With Alec as their father, fans of the Baldwin family can’t help but wonder if the couple’s kiddos will follow in his acting footsteps. By the looks of their red carpet arrival, there’s no doubt the Beetlejuice star’s children would be naturals in front of the camera.

Alec and the Living Clearly Method author, however, aren’t going to push their kids into showbiz if they don’t want to. While exclusively chatting with Closer Weekly in March 2020, Hilaria said she’s unsure if her babies will get bit by the acting bug.

“I don’t know … at this point, they’re [still very young],” the doting mom of six shared. “I think getting them educated and teaching them a lot of discipline, and teaching them there are many options out there.”

Pointing out how each of their kids “definitely have a lot of personality,” Hilaria said she wouldn’t be surprised if they pursued Hollywood careers one day. Regardless, the actress said the two will support their kids with “whatever” choice they make in the future.

“We’ll see. Maybe they’ll be doctors and lawyers and teachers. I don’t know. Whatever they want to be!” she gushed. “Whatever they’re going to be passionate about, they have our support.”

To see the cute photos of the Baldwin family on the Boss Baby red carpet, scroll through the gallery below!