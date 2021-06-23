Cancel
Luray, VA

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Police say man killed after he points gun at deputies near Luray Caverns

By Samantha Mitchell
WSET
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLURAY, Va. (7News) — ***WARNING: The video shown in this story may be considered graphic in nature to some viewers, viewer discretion is advised.***. Multi-jurisdictional law enforcement continues to investigate what police are calling an "armed hostage situation" in the Town of Luray. Police say 39-year-old De’Shon J. Hill was shot by officers after law enforcement says he pointed a gun at officers after walking outside of a convenience store on Tuesday.

