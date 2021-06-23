Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso leads Latam gains as dollar languishes

By Susan Mathew
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

* Colombian peso firms as much as 0.9% * Brazil's real shrugs off early losses * Argentina pushes Paris Club group of lenders deadline to 2022 By Susan Mathew June 23 (Reuters) - Rising oil prices bolstered the Colombian peso's move away from seven-week lows on Wednesday, leading gains among Latin American peers as the dollar extended losses following reassurances that the U.S. Federal Reserve would not rush into policy tightening. The Andean country's currency firmed up to 0.9% as crude prices hit their highest since late 2018, after an industry report on U.S. crude inventories reinforced views of a tightening market as travel picks up in Europe and North America. That also helped lift fellow oil exporter Mexico's peso to its third straight session of gains leading up to a central bank meeting on Thursday. The central bank is seen keeping its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.0% amid persistently high inflation levels in the economy as it recovers from a coronavirus pandemic slump. "We believe that the trend in hawkishness from Banxico should continue, but the devil will be in the details," said Sacha Tihanyi, head of emerging market strategy at TD Securities, citing the recent uptick in inflation trajectory. "We ... expect any positive increment in hawkish sentiment to help underpin a stabilization and rebound in the peso". As the dollar looked to extend losses to the third straight session, Brazil's real shrugged off early losses to rise 0.4% to hit its highest in a year, while Peru's sol stayed close to two-week lows. The sol has lost nearly 9% this year, weakened by presidential election uncertainty. A final winner is yet to be declared amid accusations of fraud by conservative candidate Keiko Fujimori. Washington on Tuesday called the elections fair. Argentina said on Tuesday it had reached an understanding with the Paris Club group of lenders for a payment bridge until March 2022 to settle some $2.4 billion it owes, and it would make a partial payment in the interim period. Mired in recession since 2018, the country is racing to push back some $45 billion in repayments owed to the Fund. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1404 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1363.57 1.24 MSCI LatAm 2682.21 2.3 Brazil Bovespa 129677.56 0.71 Mexico IPC 50153.28 0.05 Chile IPSA 4400.65 0.67 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1250.11 0.6 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9460 0.39 Mexico peso 20.2380 0.48 Chile peso 735.8 0.69 Colombia peso 3755.85 0.62 Peru sol 3.9698 0.23 Argentina peso 95.5200 -0.02 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keiko Fujimori
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombian Peso#Latam#Paris Club#The U S Federal Reserve#Andean#Td Securities#Sol#Fund#Key Latin American#Latest Daily#Msci Emerging Markets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Oil Prices
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Related
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

Mexican peso appreciates 0.50% and stabilizes below 20 units per dollar

Mexico City, Jul 2 (EFE) .- The Mexican peso had a weekly appreciation of 0.50%, closing this Friday at 19.77 units per dollar in the interbank market, moving away from 20 pesos per greenback for one more week . The data implies a weekly appreciation of the peso of just...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fed, ECB minutes and all eyes on China inflation

July 2 (Reuters) - Minutes of the June meetings of the U.S. Fed and the ECB, plus the latest inflation data from China - here's a rapid tour of next week's top economic events and themes to be covered by Reuters bureaus. UNITED STATES. The week after the U.S. payrolls...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Asia trades mixed ahead of US jobs report, Chinese markets lag

Asia Market Update: Asia trades mixed ahead of US jobs report, Chinese markets lag; AU and NZ gov't bond yields decline. - Energy firms trade generally higher, OPEC remains in focus. - US equity FUTs trade mixed ahead of data; 10-yr UST yield declines. - Shanghai Composite opened lower and...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, Thai baht leads losses

July 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0201 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 111.600 111.5 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.350 1.3486 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 27.928 27.904 -0.09 Korean won 1135.000 1133.1 -0.17 Baht 32.160 32.05 -0.34 Peso 49.185 49.37 +0.38 Rupiah 14500.000 14500 +0.00 Rupee 74.563 74.5625 +0.00 Ringgit 4.164 4.1565 -0.18 Yuan 6.477 6.47 -0.10 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 111.600 103.24 -7.49 Sing dlr 1.350 1.3209 -2.18 Taiwan dlr 27.928 28.483 +1.99 Korean won 1135.000 1086.20 -4.30 Baht 32.160 29.96 -6.84 Peso 49.185 48.01 -2.39 Rupiah 14500.000 14040 -3.17 Rupee 74.563 73.07 -2.01 Ringgit 4.164 4.0200 -3.46 Yuan 6.477 6.5283 +0.80 (Compiled by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru)
Markets104.1 WIKY

U.S. dollar net shorts fall to lowest in two months -CFTC, Reuters data

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. dollar net shorts fell to their lowest level since late April, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net short dollar position dropped to $10.44 billion in the week ended June 29, from net...
Stocksfidelity.com

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dig in near record highs ahead of U.S. payrolls

* Markets expect U.S. payroll gains of around 700,000. (Reuters) - Stocks held near record highs on Friday as investors waited to see if U.S. payroll figures will alter their bets on when central banks row back on pandemic stimulus and whether inflation is here to stay. The STOXX index...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Shares fall 1% on China slide; U.S. payrolls eyed

* Investors may shun some EMFX on Fed tapering fears - poll. July 2 (Reuters) - A slump in Chinese shares sent an index of emerging market stocks 1% lower on Friday, on track for its biggest daily drop in seven weeks, while currencies lost ahead of U.S. jobs data which could give clues on when the Federal Reserve will tighten its policy.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields dip ahead of U.S. data

MILAN, July 2 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields edged lower on Friday with investors on hold ahead of U.S. jobs data which might affect the Federal Reserve’s narrative about the economy and its monetary policy stance. More dovish signals came from the European Central Bank (ECB) with President...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Stock prices rise, dollar falls on U.S. jobs data

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global shares rose on Friday, hitting an all-time high on lift from a better-than-expected U.S. monthly jobs report that signaled a strong end to the second quarter in the world's largest economy. There were weak spots in the jobs report, including a slight uptick in the U.S....
StocksLife Style Extra

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global share markets rise, bonds fall on U.S. jobs data

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - Global stock markets rose on. Friday on a better-than-expected U.S. monthly jobs report that. signaled the world's largest economy ended the second quarter. with strong growth momentum, while U.S. bond prices fell on. investor worries over the Federal Reserve's response. Data showed U.S. job...
Marketskitco.com

Gold rises 1% as dollar pulls back after U.S. jobs data

(Recasts, adds comments and updates price) July 2 (Reuters) - Gold jumped as much as 1% on Friday, closing in on $1,800, on a weakened dollar as investors weighed up prospects for a tightening of U.S. Federal Reserve policy after the release of the monthly U.S. jobs report. Spot gold...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Dollar's near-term outlook bright, but to fade in a year: Reuters poll

By Rahul Karunakar BENGALURU (Reuters) - Near-term bets in favour of the dollar should be increased, a majority of analysts in Reuters polls said, who however were split on the duration of the greenback's bullish trend and forecast its allure to fade in a year. Tracking the Federal Reserve's surprisingly hawkish outlook at the June meeting, the dollar ended its two month losing streak and gained about 3% against a basket of currencies last month, marking its best monthly performance in 4-1/2 years.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

France draws EU battle line in China cotton spat

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - When it comes to Chinese cotton, fashion retailers are damned if they do, and damned if they don’t. French prosecutors have opened an investigation read more into four firms suspected of concealing "crimes against humanity" in the northwest Xinjiang region, where Beijing is accused of forcing Muslim Uyghurs to work. It denies the allegations.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Chipmakers lift European shares, banks cap gains

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Ambar Warrick (Reuters) - European shares ended slightly higher on Friday on a boost from chipmakers, although gains were capped by weak bank stocks and growing concerns over the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3% to close at 456.81 points, with technology stocks rising 1.1%.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Colombia markets volatile after second downgrade to 'junk'

July 2 (Reuters) - Colombia's markets slid on Friday but then recovered by late morning in volatile trading, a day after Fitch became the second major credit rating agency to downgrade the country's credit rating to 'junk'. Investors expected the rating downgrade after a tax reform failed in Congress, leading...
Marketsgo955.com

Emerging market portfolio net foreign inflows nearly triple in June -IIF

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Foreign net flows to emerging market equity and debt portfolios accelerated in June to nearly three times the May figure despite a hawkish tilt from the U.S. Federal Reserve mid-month, data from the Institute of International Finance (IIF) showed Thursday. The net estimated $28.1 billion inflows...
Marketsdailyforex.com

Forex Today: U.S. Dollar Sees Strongest Monthly Gain in 5 Years

The yen is a popular asset during turbulent times. As the month of June ends, the U.S. dollar made its strongest advance in the Forex market in the last 5 years. The USD has broken to new multi-month highs against the yen and euro, and the strong trends in EUR/USD and USD/JPY are most likely to continue over the coming days.