Taco Bell Is Testing a New Chalupa Shell and It’s Made From Vegan Chicken
Today, Taco Bell unveiled its newest menu innovation: a chalupa shell made entirely from vegan chicken. Developed by innovators at Taco Bell’s Test Kitchen, the vegan chicken shell is made from a proprietary pea protein-based blend that is breaded and fried. Taco Bell is testing the shell in the limited-time Naked Chalupa with a Crispy Plant-Based Shell, a meat-free version of its Naked Chicken Chalupa filled with lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and avocado ranch sauce, created to give more customers the same indulgent option.vegnews.com