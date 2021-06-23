Taco Bell Is Testing a New Chalupa Shell and It’s Made From Vegan Chicken

As a fast food chain, Taco Bell has remained popular for several years. According to Timeout, Taco Bell is such a popular pick because it offers so many convenient Mexican food options, such as the Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco, the Chalupa Supreme, Cheesy Gordita Crunch, and more. A Redditor is such a fan of the food that they wrote, "I've been a Taco Bell connoisseur for many years. I've tried pretty much every menu item and have created a couple of my own. I have decided the perfect item for me is the Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito, add sour cream and fiesta salsa with three fire sauces." Yum.