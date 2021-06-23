David Geevaratne
David Geevaratne is responsible for leading Uptycs' global sales organization. Geevaratne joins Uptycs from Rapid7 where he served as Senior Director, Cloud Security Sales. Previously, he served as Global Sales Leader and Vice President of Sales at DivvyCloud, before the company was acquired by Rapid7. Prior to that, he was the General Manager at SoftwareONE. Geevaratne was also the co-founder, President and Chief Revenue Officer at New Signature (acquired by Cognizant).www.bizjournals.com