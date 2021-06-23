Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

David Geevaratne

bizjournals
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Geevaratne is responsible for leading Uptycs' global sales organization. Geevaratne joins Uptycs from Rapid7 where he served as Senior Director, Cloud Security Sales. Previously, he served as Global Sales Leader and Vice President of Sales at DivvyCloud, before the company was acquired by Rapid7. Prior to that, he was the General Manager at SoftwareONE. Geevaratne was also the co-founder, President and Chief Revenue Officer at New Signature (acquired by Cognizant).

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uptycs#Cloud Security Sales#Global Sales#Divvycloud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessbizjournals

Chris Perrotti

LogMeIn's former Chief of Staff, Chris Perrotti, will serve as the company's first ever Vice President, Digital Workplace, leading a newly created team. The team will focus on creating an equitable and engaging hybrid working experience at LogMeIn, which has committed to maintaining a remote-centric workforce where employees will be empowered to continue working remotely outside of the traditional office environment. Its mission will be to define the Future of Work at LogMeIn.
Businessbizjournals

Alain Marcuse

As Validity’s first Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Marcuse will leverage his 30 years of experience in information technology, cybersecurity and data privacy to elevate Validity’s business infrastructure as the company continues to expand. Marcuse previously built the data privacy consulting practice at RSM US as Director of Security, Privacy and Risk.
Economybizjournals

Richard Markwith

TranSystems Corp., a national transportation consulting firm that provides engineering, architectural, planning and construction solutions, names Rich Markwith as Executive Vice President, Strategy. Markwith will lead the development of market sectors and key services, overseeing the top line side of the business, including the project pipeline, wins and sales. Markwith has more than 30 years of experience in the planning, design and construction management on transportation projects.
Businessbizjournals

KayCee Williams

As Field Trainer at Morgan Properties, KayCee will be responsible for ensuring all employees are delivering the same messaging and providing the best customer service across the nation, specifically in the Philadelphia region. She will train employees on software roll-outs and customer service, develop and facilitate refresher programs, meet with managers to create education programs catered to each team’s needs, and assist with onboarding and development for newly acquired communities.
San Francisco, CASFGate

CEIPAL Names Spring Sanchez Director of Digital Marketing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. CEIPAL, an industry-leading talent management platform, today named Spring Sanchez as the company’s Director of Digital Marketing. Reporting directly to CEIPAL’s Chief Marketing Officer, Peter Velikin, Sanchez will play a critical role in driving new business development by establishing, managing and executing a cohesive lead-generation program in support of the company’s digital marketing efforts. Sanchez is excited to leverage her extensive experience with digital campaigns to strengthen CEIPAL’s marketing strategy and to position the company as the top-rated provider of AI-driven talent solutions in the world.
Businessbizjournals

David Robertson

Senior Vice President of Risk Management at Jackson Healthcare. Jackson Healthcare, a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Robertson as senior vice president of risk management. In this role, he oversees all corporate risk management functions and the deployment of risk management across the enterprise. Throughout his career, Robertson has held various leadership roles within the healthcare industry. He most recently served as executive vice president at Harden.
Businesshospitalitynet.org

David Salcfas

At Cayuga Hospitality Consultants in Sarasota - FL, USA. Cayuga Hospitality Consultants is delighted to announce the addition of new hospitality consultant, David Salcfas. With the addition of the new consultant, Cayuga Hospitality Consultants can continue to provide unique and unequaled solutions to any challenge for its clients. David Salcfas...
Businessbizjournals

David McLaughlin

Chief Financial Officer at Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc. David McLaughlin has been named Chief Financial Officer at Blackhawk Network. McLaughlin will report into Blackhawk's CEO and president Talbott Roche directly and lead Blackhawk's global accounting, financial planning, internal audit, tax, treasury and settlement functions. McLaughlin has more than 25 years of finance experience at several Fortune 500 companies across multiple sectors, including in financial services and fintech.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Asbury Automotive Appoints Michael Welch As CFO

Automotive retailer Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) has appointed Michael Welch as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective August 9, 2021. Welch has served as the Vice President and Corporate Controller at Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI). Welch did his Bachelor of Business Administration from Oklahoma...
Businessmartechseries.com

The IMAGINE Group Appoints Agnes Semington as CHRO

Transformational leader with more than 18 years of experience in HR, leadership development, and organizational effectiveness. The IMAGINE Group, LLC, a leading provider of visual communications, announced that Agnes Semington will assume the role of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective . Ms. Semington will report to CEO Chris Cavanaugh and join the Company in its Twin Cities location. In this role, she will support IMAGINE’s business transformation in the areas of culture, talent acquisition, development and management, HRIS integration, job architecture, and diversity, equity and inclusion, underscoring the Company’s overarching commitment to being a leader and employer of choice in the Twin Cities, Charlotte, Chicago, and Los Angeles.
Businessbizjournals

Joseph "J.T." Marcum

Corporate Vice President at Cort Business Services Corporation. Joseph “J.T.” Marcum has been promoted to Corporate Vice President at CORT, overseeing Supply Chain, Merchandising, Housewares, and New Business Strategy. Prior to joining CORT as Vice President Business Development in 2019, J.T. spent much of his professional career in senior roles within the transportation, 3rd party logistics, and supply chain industries. He also holds two United States Patents for developing a protective suit used in the nuclear decommissioning and decontamination industry.
Softwareaithority.com

RealPage Appoints Dana Jones as Chief Executive Officer

RealPage, Inc., a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced that Dana Jones has been named Chief Executive Officer. Jones, who was a member of RealPage’s Board of Directors since 2019 and has over two decades of experience leading and growing global enterprise software businesses, will succeed long-time CEO and founder Steve Winn, effective August 2, 2021. She will also serve as President and as a member of RealPage’s Board of Directors.
Businessbizjournals

People on the Move

Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Peoples Bank. Lisa Hefter was promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Peoples Bank. Lisa has been involved in all facets of bank management and has contributed to the company's strong growth during her nearly 30-year tenure at Peoples Bank. In her current role, Lisa is responsible for overseeing the Bank's administrative and operational activities and enterprise risk management. She is also a member of the Peoples Bank and Peoples Bancorp Board of Directors.
Businessbizjournals

Mary-Kate Foley

Vice President of Global User Experience Design (UXD) at LogMeIn Inc. Mary-Kate Foley joins LogMeIn as the new Vice President of Global User Experience Design (UXD). In her new role, Mary-Kate will be instrumental in defining & driving the future of LogMeIn’s products from a design perspective, as she leads & grows a multi-disciplined team. Mary-Kate is a transformational leader with 20+ years of experience delivering dramatic improvements to UXD at companies across various industries, including VMWare Carbon Black and Athena Health.
Economybizjournals

Steve Brezovec

Steve Brezovec, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, has been promoted to Associate Principal at Gould Evans, a national architecture, interiors, planning, and branding firm. Steve leads teams to create enriching spaces and flourishing community. He's passionate about his home state of California and brings its landscape and spirit of discovery into every aspect of the firm's practice, including housing crisis solutions, connections to nature, and building efficiency and performance.
Businessmartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Michael Katz, CEO and Co-founder of mParticle

The foundation of a great martech stack begins with establishing a strong customer data infrastructure (CDI) first; Michael Katz, CEO and Co-founder of mParticle dives into more detail with some interesting tips and best practices:. ______. Welcome to this martech chat Michael, tell us more about mParticle and what inspired...
Radnor Township, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Lincoln Financial Group Names Elena French Head of Corporate Marketing, Communications and Brand

RADNOR, PA — Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced that Elena French, senior vice president, has been named head of Corporate Marketing, Communications and Brand. In her new role, French leads the company’s corporate advertising, brand, consumer insights, communications, social media and sponsorships initiatives. She reports to Jamie Ohl, executive vice president, president, Workplace Solutions, head of Operations and Brand.
BusinessCPA Trendlines

How CPA Firms Are Managed

BONUS: 25 best practices of the most successful firms. There are two kinds of CPA firms. The first kind of firm argues that there is not much that needs to be managed at a CPA firm. These cynics might say: “Come on. Running a CPA firm isn’t rocket science. You hang out your shingle. You get clients. You hire staff. You do the work. Bill and collect. What needs to be managed?”
BusinessMySanAntonio

DUNMORE Appoints Gabe Maxwell as Director of Sales and Marketing

BRISTOL, Pa. (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. Dunmore, a Steel Partners company, today named Gabe Maxwell as the company’s Director of Sales and Marketing. Maxwell’s twenty plus years of commercial experience and his leadership of numerous sales and marketing teams makes him the ideal fit for Dunmore. Early on in Maxwell’s...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Blackstone to Acquire Sphera, a Leading Provider of ESG Software, Data, and Consulting Services, From Genstar Capital for $1.4 Billion

Blackstone announced today that private equity funds managed by Blackstone (“Blackstone”) have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sphera, a leading provider of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) software, data, and consulting services, from Genstar Capital. The investment, which values the company at approximately $1.4 billion, would be made through Blackstone’s flagship private equity vehicle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy