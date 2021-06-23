David Geevaratne

Transformational leader with more than 18 years of experience in HR, leadership development, and organizational effectiveness. The IMAGINE Group, LLC, a leading provider of visual communications, announced that Agnes Semington will assume the role of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective . Ms. Semington will report to CEO Chris Cavanaugh and join the Company in its Twin Cities location. In this role, she will support IMAGINE’s business transformation in the areas of culture, talent acquisition, development and management, HRIS integration, job architecture, and diversity, equity and inclusion, underscoring the Company’s overarching commitment to being a leader and employer of choice in the Twin Cities, Charlotte, Chicago, and Los Angeles.