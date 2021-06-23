Ryan’s Entertainment Update: Wednesday, June 23rd

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSAVE BRITNEY! Britney Spears heads back into court today – she’s trying to put an end to her dad running her conservatorship. Vanessa Bryant has settled a wrongful death lawsuit against the company that owned the helicopter involved in the crash that killed her husband, Kobe – daughter, Gigi – and 7 others. Plus, a brand new song from Journey!

Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Dionne Warwick supports Britney Spears

Dionne Warwick says her "heart goes out" to Britney Spears following her conservatorship hearing. The 80-year-old singer took to Twitter to voice her support for the 39-year-old pop star following her emotional speech during her court hearing to end her conservatorship. In a video, she said: “My heart goes out...
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Britney Spears’ Claims She Was Forced to Tour Disputed by Conservatorship

Britney Spears made a compelling case that the conservators have abused her and upended her life, but we’ve learned the conservators are going to present a very different story to the judge. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, various people involved in different elements of the conservatorship claim Britney’s story...
Moviesmix93.com

Kate Beckinsale’s ‘Jolt’ to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 23rd

Jolt is written by Scott Wascha and directed by Tanya Wexler, and along with Beckinsale the film co-stars Bobby Cannavale, Laverne Cox, Stanley Tucci and Jai Courtney. The new movie follows Lindy (Beckinsale), a woman who experiences sporadic murderous impulses that can only be stopped when she shocks herself with a special device. The character seeks revenge after her first love is murdered. Beckinsale told Entertainment Weekly: “My character, Lindy, is someone who since childhood has had an impulse control problem whereby she has a very difficult time not acting out and behaving badly when under pressure. As part of her therapy, she goes on a date and really gets on with the guy, and then he’s murdered. She’s understandably upset and pissed off and tries to figure out what’s happened and gets into a lot of scraps!”
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Days of Our Lives Legend Philece Sampler Dead at 67

Former Days of Our Lives star Philece Sampler has died at age 67. Her longtime friend and fellow actor Nelson Aspen (ex-Albert, Search for Tomorrow) announced the sad news on his Instagram account. Aspen stated that the actress passed away just shy of her 68th birthday from a heart attack.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Thorsten Kaye Leaving B&B Soon

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers and updates tease that Thorsten Kaye asked his bosses from the soap if he could take some time off. The actor has been playing the character Ridge Forrester for almost a decade now. The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – Plans To Go...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

'Aquaman' actress Amber Heard's secret baby has a most unusual name

Yesterday, Amber Heard shared a picture of herself with an adorable newborn. That was her announcing to Instagram and the world that she had a baby this past spring. The “Aquaman” actress’ revelations continued when she disclosed the baby’s most unusual name. “My daughter was born on April 8, 2021....
Celebritiescosmicbook.news

Brie Larson Done With YouTube Proving Captain Marvel Rumors Right

Brie Larson is done with YouTube, something that apparently proves the recent rumors right. The actress known for playing Captain Marvel released a 3-minute video on her YouTube channel on the one-year anniversary of its debut stating that she is taking a break from creating new videos and is going to slow down.
Movies101.9 KELO-FM

How Sting helped inspire ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’

Sting‘s songs have appeared on so many movie soundtracks that he’s released several compilations of them. But it turns out one particular song by Sting ended up inspiring one of the biggest movies of all time: Terminator 2: Judgment Day, which marks its 30th anniversary on Saturday. T2, released in...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Dwyane Wade Expertly Responds To Faizon Love's Claims About Gabrielle Union

During an appearance on Kwame Brown's podcast, Faizon Love claimed that years ago, he made out with actress Gabrielle Union inside of a nightclub. "Gabrielle Union and I had a nice kiss in the club," said the comedian. "It was me, Gabby, and Vince Carter. Ask Vince Carter about that night. Everybody knows about the infamous Faizon-Gabby tongue down."
Celebrities101.9 KELO-FM

Will Ed Sheeran, Elton John & Stevie Wonder perform at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

In 2002, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II marked 50 years on the throne with a Golden Jubilee celebration featuring big pop stars. In 2012, she marked her Diamond Jubilee, 60 years on the throne, with another big bash with another bunch of pop stars. Now stars are being lined up for next year’s Platinum Jubilee, during which Her Majesty will celebrate 70 years on the throne.
CelebritiesPage Six

Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus hold hands months after dating rumors

Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus were photographed holding hands at Six Flags on Tuesday, months after sparking romance rumors. Lovato, who came out as non-binary in May, and Cyrus attended the “Space Jam: A New Legacy” party at Magic Mountain in Valencia, Calif., with friends. The “Camp Rock” star, 28,...
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears Conservatorship Hit With Another Major Shakeup Following Court Decision

Britney Spears' legal attempt to remove the conservatorship that she's been under for the last 13 years has hit another snag. Bessemer Trust, the financial organization that was previously named co-conservator of Spears' estate, is pulling out of the arrangement. Due to the controversy surrounding the hearing, Bessemer Trust is bailing because the case is "a hornet's nest." According to TMZ, Bessemer Trust "does not want to get involved because it's become gun-shy over all the controversy surrounding the conservatorship," while also not wanting to deal with her father, Jamie Spears, anymore. This move makes Jamie the sole conservator of Spears' estate.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Missy Elliott Gifted New Lamborghini From Her Mother For 50th Birthday

Missy Elliott’s extensive car collection continues to grow. To celebrate her 50th birthday yesterday, Missy’s mother decided to gift her daughter with a brand new Lamborghini SVJ Roadster. Showing off the custom black whip on social media, Missy adds that during her 25 year music career, she's only taken 3...