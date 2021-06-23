People on the Move

With approximately $47 billion under management as of June 30, 2021, Parnassus Investments has focused on active responsible investing for more than 35 years. Founded in San Francisco in 1984, the firm integrates deep fundamental and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) research into its collaborative, high-conviction, low turnover investment process. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority equity interest in Parnassus Investments. After the closing of the transaction, Parnassus partners will continue to own a substantial portion of the equity of the firm and direct its day-to-day operations consistent with AMG’s partnership approach.