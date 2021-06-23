Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

People on the Move

bizjournals
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamax is pleased to announce the addition of Zachary McGee to its Transaction Team. Prior to joining Paramax, Zac was a Valuation Analyst at Manulife Investment Management, a global wealth and asset management firm, where he created valuation models and researched comparables and transactions for investments. Zac also previously worked at Bain Capital, one of the world’s leading private multi-asset alternative investment firms, and as an Assurance Associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bain Capital#Pricewaterhousecoopers#Paramax#Transaction Team#Pricewaterhousecoopers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
SoftwareSilicon Republic

Danish fintech outfit Pleo now valued at $1.7bn

The start-up, which develops spend management software and cards for businesses, has raised a fresh round of $150m. Pleo, a Danish fintech start-up, has raised $150m in a round that values the company at $1.7bn. Founded in 2015, Pleo develops expense and reimbursement management software for businesses with an accompanying...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Danish fintech Pleo raises $150 million at valuation of $1.7 billion

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Danish fintech Pleo, which offers expense management tool and smart company cards, on Tuesday raised $150 million at a valuation of about $1.7 billion from U.S. investment firms Bain Capital Ventures and Thrive Capital. Pleo currently has more than 17,000 customers across six countries: Denmark, the United...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Danish Fintech Pleo Secures $150M via Series B from Bain Capital Ventures, Thrive Capital, Others

Expense management Fintech Pleo has secured $150 million in capital which is notably the largest Series C raised for any Danish-founded company. With this new investment and the company’s valuation of $1.7 billion, Pleo says it’s never been “more excited to see what the future holds” for the business and what they’ll be creating with this capital injection.
BusinessBusiness Insider

KPS Capital Partners To Sell DexKo To Brookfield Business Partners

NEW YORK, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ -- KPS Capital Partners, LP ("KPS") announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its portfolio company, DexKo Global Inc. ("DexKo" or the "Company"), to Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) (TSX:BBU.UN) together with its institutional partners (collectively "Brookfield") for $3.4 billion. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is the flagship listed business services and industrials company of Brookfield Asset Management.
Economybizjournals

Richard Markwith

TranSystems Corp., a national transportation consulting firm that provides engineering, architectural, planning and construction solutions, names Rich Markwith as Executive Vice President, Strategy. Markwith will lead the development of market sectors and key services, overseeing the top line side of the business, including the project pipeline, wins and sales. Markwith has more than 30 years of experience in the planning, design and construction management on transportation projects.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Variety

Bloomberg Launches ‘Bloomberg Wealth With David Rubenstein’

Carlyle Group co-founder David M. Rubenstein is expanding his relationship with Bloomberg Media with the launch of the new bi-weekly program, “Bloomberg Wealth with David Rubenstein.”. Rubenstein, who also hosts the interview program “The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations,” will use the new forum to speak one on one with...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Deutsche Bank hires five senior wealth managers from UBS

ZURICH (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has hired a team of five wealth managers from UBS, as it seeks to build out its Swiss-based private banking business for wealthy British and Northern European customers. Led by Raoul Zehnder, the team will serve ultra-rich customers and the family offices that manage their...
Businessrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Digital kitchen operator C3 nabs an $80M investment

C3, a tech-focused restaurant company that is doing a little bit of everything, has raised $80 million to help expand its fast-growing network of ghost kitchens, brick-and-mortar restaurants and food halls. Leading the massive fundraise are large real estate investor Brookfield Asset Management and ghost kitchen provider Reef Technology. As...
Businessswfinstitute.org

AMG Invests in ESG Fund Manager Parnassus

With approximately $47 billion under management as of June 30, 2021, Parnassus Investments has focused on active responsible investing for more than 35 years. Founded in San Francisco in 1984, the firm integrates deep fundamental and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) research into its collaborative, high-conviction, low turnover investment process. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority equity interest in Parnassus Investments. After the closing of the transaction, Parnassus partners will continue to own a substantial portion of the equity of the firm and direct its day-to-day operations consistent with AMG’s partnership approach.
Financial Reportsbizjournals

Triangle insiders racked up millions in June

Boosted by the the $12 billion buyout of contract research giant PRA Health Sciences, executives at public companies in the Triangle scored more than $113 million in insider stock sales for the month of June. It’s the biggest month yet in terms of insider stock sales, which also include share...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,349 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Brookfield Property REIT worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Businessbizjournals

Chris Perrotti

LogMeIn's former Chief of Staff, Chris Perrotti, will serve as the company's first ever Vice President, Digital Workplace, leading a newly created team. The team will focus on creating an equitable and engaging hybrid working experience at LogMeIn, which has committed to maintaining a remote-centric workforce where employees will be empowered to continue working remotely outside of the traditional office environment. Its mission will be to define the Future of Work at LogMeIn.
Businessbizjournals

Alain Marcuse

As Validity’s first Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Marcuse will leverage his 30 years of experience in information technology, cybersecurity and data privacy to elevate Validity’s business infrastructure as the company continues to expand. Marcuse previously built the data privacy consulting practice at RSM US as Director of Security, Privacy and Risk.
Economybizjournals

Christopher J. Watkins

Watkins has extensive experience as a litigator for construction, insurance coverage, transportation and general liability matters. He represents contractors, subcontractors and insurers in a wide range of disputes including construction defect, architectural and engineering errors and omissions, and insurance coverage claims. He has also handled many liability evaluations, damage estimates, and coverage assessments for claims. He is peer-review rated AV Preeminent® by Martindale Hubbell.
Businessbizjournals

Mary-Kate Foley

Vice President of Global User Experience Design (UXD) at LogMeIn Inc. Mary-Kate Foley joins LogMeIn as the new Vice President of Global User Experience Design (UXD). In her new role, Mary-Kate will be instrumental in defining & driving the future of LogMeIn’s products from a design perspective, as she leads & grows a multi-disciplined team. Mary-Kate is a transformational leader with 20+ years of experience delivering dramatic improvements to UXD at companies across various industries, including VMWare Carbon Black and Athena Health.
Economybizjournals

Liz Thelen-Torres

Associate Principal, Director of Business Development at Gould Evans. Liz Thelen-Torres has been promoted to Associate Principal at Gould Evans, a national architecture, interiors, planning, and branding firm. Liz is a versatile leader focused on the firm’s California presence, where she helps capitalize on opportunities to grow and diversify while staying true to their passion for meaningful work. Her dual background in architecture and liberal arts helps her shape design into narrative, presented across mediums to tell each project’s unique story.

Comments / 0

Community Policy