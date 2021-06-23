People on the Move
Paramax is pleased to announce the addition of Zachary McGee to its Transaction Team. Prior to joining Paramax, Zac was a Valuation Analyst at Manulife Investment Management, a global wealth and asset management firm, where he created valuation models and researched comparables and transactions for investments. Zac also previously worked at Bain Capital, one of the world’s leading private multi-asset alternative investment firms, and as an Assurance Associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers.www.bizjournals.com