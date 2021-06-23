Words and phrases to avoid using in the workplace

If you stopped to think about it, but it’s seldom that we do, words are the most amazing things ever created. Despite the adage that one picture is worth a thousand words, your mind still uses words to decipher what the eye is seeing. It takes an entire and intricate system to accurately translate and identify what we see, hear, smell, feel or sense. One or another of the five or six senses we are endowed with reacts, which triggers the next and the next until an identity is made, categorized, recognized or filed under “unknown” where it is carefully studied, sniffed, shaken, and tumbled until we can catalogue it as fight, flight, friendly, foreign or forget it.