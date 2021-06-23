Cancel
Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg Will Recap the Olympics in Peacock Comedy Series

Cover picture for the article

Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg are apparently “Olympics enthusiasts,” according to Peacock, and will recap the Tokyo Olympics for the NBCUniversal streaming service. Peacock describes new series “Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg” as a “hilariously funny commentary series,” in which the duo “will recap the Olympics’ most impressive displays of athleticism, as well as the moments that don’t go as planned.” It’s not clear yet when the show will air, or how frequently.

