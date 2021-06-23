COLLEGE’S UPPER KEYS CENTER SET FOR AUGUST OPENING

Students attending the College of the Florida Keys’ Upper Keys Center in the fall will have a new building to study in. Construction progresses at the site, located at MM 106 in Key Largo, and a grand opening is set for Aug. 5. The $20 million project received support with a $16 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce, as well as other public and private donations. The college plans to expand five existing programs in the Upper Keys: nursing, emergency medical technician, marine environmental technology, public safety (law enforcement and corrections academies), and apprenticeships. In addition, the college plans to develop new programs there, including marine resource management, paramedic, pharmacy technician, phlebotomy and construction technologies. DAVID GROSS/Keys Weekly.