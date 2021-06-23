CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime Southwest Airlines CEO will step down next year

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly will step down in February after a long run in which he steered the airline through periods of growth, recessions and now a pandemic. Kelly, who has been CEO since July 2004, will be succeeded by Robert Jordan, the airline's executive...

IN THIS ARTICLE
PUBLIC SAFETY

