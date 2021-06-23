Longtime Southwest Airlines CEO will step down next year
By The Associated Press
audacy.com
2021-06-23
DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly will step down in February after a long run in which he steered the airline through periods of growth, recessions and now a pandemic. Kelly, who has been CEO since July 2004, will be succeeded by Robert Jordan, the airline's executive...
Vaccine mandates and mask requirements have made air travel a safer option for people this year, even amid the continued spread of COVID. But while passengers may have the comfort of safety while flying, it's getting on those flights that is proving to be a massive headache. In early October, Southwest Airlines canceled nearly 2,000 flights, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports across the country. Later that month, Alaska Airlines announced that it was cutting some of its flights between two cities in November and December. Now, another major airline has just announced that it's dropping flight service to and from several cities over the next two months. Read on to find out if any of your upcoming trips are in jeopardy.
Although it may seem like poor passenger behavior is confined to the United States and budget carriers in the United Kingdom, a violent incident in Brazil reminds us that poor behavior knows no borders and flight delays speak the common language of frustration. Passenger Uses Pole To Attack Airline Agent...
The Wright siblings established the world's first air terminal in School Park, Maryland, in 1909. In 1911, the main regular citizen flight occurred from that point. Right up 'til today, the air terminal has been inactivity without interference. The USA is, in many regards, a nation of gigantomastia. Accordingly, U.S. air terminals are regularly, without a doubt, bigger than in different nations. Indeed, even the expression "aerodrome" utilized in American recommends immensity. In the measurements of global flying associations, various U.S. air terminals routinely show up among the world's biggest. The figures for travelers and freight took care of are very noteworthy. After a seemingly endless amount of a large number of years, a critical piece of the top records comprises U.S. air terminals. It is assessed that U.S. air terminals handle half of the world's air traffic.
Let’s face it: Nobody wants to learn that their flight has been delayed or canceled. Plus, if you’re traveling with young kids or grandkids who are impatient, bored, or both, news of a flight delay or cancelation can seem like a gut punch. To help you somewhat prevent that situation,...
Flight attendants could receive triple their pay for holiday trips if they have perfect attendance. All peak-period trips will be paid at 150% of their base pay. Southwest Airlines offered staff extra pay over July 4 to avoid disruptions. American Airlines, jolted by mass cancellations last weekend, has offered flight...
The tri-state area has the unique distinction of having the top two airports with the most frequently delayed flight arrivals. Newark Liberty International in Newark has the highest number of flight delays. 24.29 percent of flight arrivals were either late or cancelled whereas on the other end of the spectrum, Daniel K Inouye International in Honolulu reported just 11.60 percent arrivals being late or cancelled.
Pilot association AOPA is reporting that AT&T and Verizon, on request by the Department of Transportation, is pushing back a December rollout of 5G ground transmitters from December to January to investigate possible interference with navigation systems in some aircraft.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) United Airlines announced Thursday it will indefinitely discontinue flights out of the Columbia Regional Airport (COU). The suspension is scheduled to start on Jan. 4, 2022. According to a press release from the City of Columbia, the airport is one of eight locations that is impacted by the suspension. The decision to
The post United Airlines announces indefinite suspension of flights out of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
An "unruly passenger" caused a cross-country flight to be diverted to DFW. The FAA reports 5,033 "unruly passenger" incidents so far. These incidents involve "threatening or violent behavior." A flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles was diverted to Dallas mid-flight after an "unruly passenger" caused a disruption, actor Bill Moseley...
A Southwest Airlines pilot has been accused of assaulting a flight attendant in a mask-related argument that got out of control, police say.The fight, which allegedly broke out last month at a hotel bar in San Jose, California, is being investigated by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office. Details are sparse, but police say it all started with a quarrel over masks.“The event involved a disagreement over mask wearing or masks,” Sgt Christian Camarillo of the San Jose Police Department told USA Today.The pilot has not been indicted, but the district attorney could bring charges, Mr Camarillo said....
Comments / 0