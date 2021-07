SPRINGFIELD — Hopkins Academy catcher Jacob Smith smiled throughout the entire final at-bat of the state championship. Jack Feltovic was dealing on the mound all game. Even though the Golden Hawks ace was pushing up against his pitch count, he had two strikes on Abington’s Stephen Madden. With one final pitch, Feltovic solidified his spot in Hopkins history as he struck out Madden looking and clinched a 3-0 win for the Golden Hawks in the Division IV state final at Springfield College.