BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills front office has made one thing clear: Josh Allen is their quarterback and they want him to stay long-term. General Manager Brandon Beane has mentioned talks of a contract extension, but also added it needs to be right for both sides and that at this point, there's no rush to get things done. In a recent report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, it looks like the Bills QB is willing to be flexible when it comes to his next contract.