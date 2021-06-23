N.H. patents through June 20

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from June 13 to June 20. Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Paging Optimization for VeNB. Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,039,419, initially filed June 9, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for “paging optimization for VeNB.” The co-inventors are Karuppasamy Kasirajan, Pune, India, Kartik Shashikant Raval, Pune, India, Rajesh Gupta, Pune, India, Anoop Gupta, Pune, India, and Michael Yasuhiro Saji, Brookline, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,039,419.PN.&OS=PN/11,039,419&RS=PN/11,039,419.