Kate Middleton reveals she's taken up beekeeping while presenting her own homemade honey

The Duchess of Cambridge has praised the UK’s children’s hospices which do “remarkable” and “life-changing” work.Kate Middleton made the comments in a message to mark the beginning of Children’s Hospice Week, which runs from 21 June to 27 June.Kate is the patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices and she remarked how the past year has been particularly difficult for families whose children are seriously ill and for whom hospices are a “lifeline”.The duchess said that care that children’s hospice provides “is needed now more than ever”.Kate said: “The last year has been a difficult one for everyone, and especially tough...