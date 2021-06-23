Cancel
San Francisco, CA

Minor injuries reported after distracted father causes a terrible Bay Bridge Crash (San Francisco, CA)

Nationwide Report
On Monday, a father traveling on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge lost control of his vehicle after he was distracted by his daughter in the back seat, causing a terrible rollover crash.

Luckily, the CHP confirmed that both the father and daughter were properly restrained and received minor injuries. According to investigators, the incident happened Monday morning in the eastbound lanes of the bridge near Treasure Island. The father was driving the family Hyundai sedan while his daughter was properly secured in the rear seat.

After the initial investigation, it was found out the father could have been momentarily distracted by his young daughter. He took his eyes off the roadway before knowing that another vehicle was changing lanes in front of him.

The father then took an unsafe turning movement, as a result of which the vehicle lost control, struck the raised concrete curb/wall before rolling over multiple times. The Hyundai ended up landing on its roof. The crash did not involve any other vehicles. The incident led to the closure of several lanes for almost an hour before the vehicle was removed from the roadway.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

June 23, 2021

Discover more California Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading personal injury attorneys in the California region.

