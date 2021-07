Originally Posted On: What Is Content Marketing And Blogging? – Azonaco. One of the most successful parts of any digital marketing campaign is blogging and content marketing. While they both offer specific content to a small business’s audience, the way the material is delivered as well as the material itself will vary greatly. Blogging can be seen as one of the more basic forms of content marketing, especially due to the availability of cheap or free blog hosting services available on the market today.