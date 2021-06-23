Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waterloo, IA

Judge dies at courthouse in Waterloo

By Mandy Billings
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 10 days ago

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa judge has died while at the courthouse where he served for more than two decades. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that paramedics were called Tuesday evening to the Black Hawk County Courthouse in Waterloo, where District Associate Judge Jeffrey Harris was found unresponsive in his office. Capt. Mark Herbst of the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office said an autopsy is planned but the death appeared to be from a medical condition. Foul play is not suspected. Harris graduated from the University of Iowa School of Law in 1977. He was appointed to the bench in 1997.

Community Policy
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Waterloo, IA
Waterloo, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Black Hawk County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Black Hawk County Ordered To Let Inmate Meet With His Attorneys

(Waterloo, IA) — An Iowa District Court judge has ordered Black Hawk County jail officials to let an inmate meet privately with his attorneys. Michael Lang faces murder charges in the fatal shooting of Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith. Staff members at the jail in Waterloo had refused to leave Lang alone with his attorneys arguing that his alleged hatred of law enforcement means he poses a unique threat. The 41-year-old Lang has been held at the jail since April 21st on a three-million-dollar cash-only bond.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Fireworks injuries exploding in Iowa since 2017 legalization

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Fireworks injuries more than doubled in Iowa in the four years since a 2017 law legalized their sale and use by consumers, and more of them involve children and require amputation. Iowa Department of Public Health data shows emergency room visits stemming from fireworks-related injuries rose to an annual statewide average of 147 from 2017 through 2020. That’s a 114% increase from the state average over the previous four years. A study this week from the state’s two largest trauma centers, the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, noted that children have been disproportionately affected by the increase and that more patients are requiring amputation.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Omaha businessman 1 of 2 people killed in Iowa plane crash

LAMONI, Iowa (AP) — A well-known Omaha, Nebraska, businessman was one of two people killed in the crash of a small plane this week in south-central Iowa, according to the man’s brother. Kevin Paladino tells the Omaha World-Herald that his brother, 54-year-old Dave Paladino, was flying the plane that crashed Thursday near the Lamoni Municipal Airport, killing him and a young relative. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed on Friday that two people had died in the crash, but said the agency does not identify people involved in crashes. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office on Friday declined to release the names of those killed. Kevin Paladino said his brother was flying from Omaha to an Iowa lake property when it crashed as it tried to land at the Lamoni airport.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Pandemic-Related Regulatory Relief Ending Later This Month in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — The governor’s latest public health emergency proclamation makes clear the end is near on most pandemic-related regulatory relief. Last year, Governor Kim Reynolds temporarily suspended many of the deadlines for renewing state licenses and many of those suspensions already have ended. Her latest public health proclamation says Iowans should not expect the few that remain to last beyond July 25th. It means no more delays in license renewals for restaurants and bars, pesticide applicators and temporary teachers. Tattoo artists and tattoo shops also have a tight deadline for renewing their licenses. They have until Tuesday, July 6th to renew their 2020 license without a penalty Reynolds has signaled that pandemic-related limitations on accessing public records and conducting public meetings in Iowa will also end July 25th.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Injuries from Fireworks More Than Doubled Since They Were Legalized For Sale

(Des Moines, IA) — A study finds that injuries from handling fireworks have more than doubled since it became legal to buy them four years ago. The numbers show many more children are getting hurt and more patients to require amputation. The state averaged 69 emergency room visits between 2013 and 2017. After the law was passed, that number jumped to 147 per year between 2017 and 2020. The report says patients are younger and more seriously injured now. Those hurt tend to be the handlers of fireworks rather than those enjoying the show. Iowa became the 43rd state to allow retailers to sell fireworks in 2017. You can buy fireworks at 583 licensed sites in the state this year.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

SE Iowa Man Accused Of Using Pickax To Smash His Way Into Ottumwa Home

(Ottumwa, IA) — A southeast Iowa man is accused of using a pickax to smash his way into an Ottumwa home. Twenty-eight-year-old David Kendrick Junior then allegedly used the ax to destroy property inside the home and threatened to kill a man who was present. He allegedly ordered that man to get in the trunk of his own car. Witnesses say he broke out the window in another person’s car, got in the driver’s seat of the victim’s car, drove over some nearby yards, and took off when police arrived. He was found in the backyard of another home a few minutes later. Police took Kendrick into custody. He has been charged with criminal mischief, going armed with intent, and eluding.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa’s New Gun Permit Law Takes Effect July 1st

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowans no longer have to get a permit to purchase or carry a handgun under a new state law that takes effect today (Thursday). You still have to undergo a background check to buy a gun from a federally-licensed dealer. Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson says he’s concerned some Iowans will mistake the new law to mean that everyone is allowed to carry a handgun. He says people who have been convicted of domestic violence, a felony or been adjudicated mentally ill are prohibited from carrying a weapon. The new state law makes it legal for Iowans to conduct private gun sales without permits or background checks, but they could be charged with a felony if they sell a gun to someone they know or should know is prohibited from having a gun. Thompson, who is the president of the Iowa Sheriffs’ and Deputies’ Association, says he hopes Iowans will continue to apply for permits through their sheriff’s office even though it’s now optional.
Adair County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Autopsy Confirms Body of Adult Male Discovered in Adair County

(Greenfield) Today, an autopsy was conducted on the body found on July 1 in rural Adair County. The cause and manner of death for the adult male found near the intersection of 320th and York Streets are pending further investigation by the Office of the State Medical Examiner. Additionally, the identity of the man is pending further investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation Criminalistics Laboratory and notification of family members.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa DNR safety reminders for the holiday weekend

(Des Moines) Iowa DNR Conservation Officers will be heavily patrolling Iowa waterways this holiday weekend and during the Operation Dry Water campaign. The DNR will be conducting heightened awareness and enforcement of boating under the influence laws in hopes to decrease the number of crashes, causing injuries and deaths and remove any impaired boat operators, providing a safe and enjoyable experience for boaters this season.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa boys spend hours helping turtles cross dangerous road

VENTURA, Iowa (AP) — The road running between a marsh wildlife area and Clear Lake in Ventura is dangerous for turtles, even with a turtle crossing sign. So five boys aged 8 to 10 have spent some time this summer helping the turtles cross. The Mason City Globe reports that on one recent summer day, the spent several hours assisting turtles, saving 20 to 30 from being flattened by motorists, and they reckon they’ve saved close to 200 overall. The five friends in on the turtle rescuing are Keygan Hoover, Blake Meyer, Cole Meyer, Zacaious Moe and Casen Wenzel.
Dubuque, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa city considering program to put solar panels on homes

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Officials in Dubuque are proposing a pilot program to help low- to moderate-income residents install solar panels on their homes. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that the City Council plans to discuss the idea Tuesday. The city has budgeted nearly $41,000 for the project, which would install panels on 10 homes. The cost of installing the panels would be about $10,000, but with tax credits, grants and the sale of energy credits, homeowners would pay about $2,600, according to council documents. Households would save from $800 to $1,000 annually in energy costs. The city would pay the homeowners so that it could claim renewable energy credits.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Officials investigating reports of small plane crash in Iowa

LAMONI, Iowa (AP) — Officials in south-central Iowa are responding to a small plane crash at the Lamoni Municipal Airport. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office tells television station KCCI that reports of the crash came in around 8 a.m. Thursday, and first responders confirmed that a plane crashed near the south end of the airport’s runway. Authorities have not released other details, including whether anyone was killed or hurt in the crash. People working near the crash site told KCCI that they heard what sounded like an explosion around the time of the crash.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa May Find Out What The Fourth Of July Is Like Without Fireworks

(Des Moines, IA) — Nobody wants it, but some parts of Iowa may find out what the Fourth of July is like without fireworks. National distributors are reporting a shortage due to shipping delays from China. One Iowa supplier says he was able to stay ahead of the problem by ordering in bulk following last year. Even if your favorite fireworks stand has the products you want, get ready to pay a little more. Prices have been pushed higher while the demand is outpacing the supply.
PoliticsPosted by
Western Iowa Today

July 4th Holiday STEP Initiative Underway

(Area) Iowa State Patrol Trooper and District 4 Public Information Officer Shelby McCreedy says to accompany the July 4th Holiday- July 2 through the 5th is identified as a STEP Wave with Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau. “This means increased enforcement on the highways,” said McCreedy. “This national campaign is called...
Anamosa, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Inmate Charged in Anamosa Prison Worker Murders Will Be Tried By Judge

(Anamosa, IA) — One of the inmates accused in the murders of two Anamosa state prison workers wants a judge to decide his case. A Jones County judge accepted the request from Michael Dutcher Tuesday to waive his right to a jury trial. Dutcher’s bench trial was set to begin on August 3rd. He and Thomas Woodard are charged with first-degree murder in the March 23rd deaths of Anamosa correctional Officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte. Investigators say Dutcher and Woodard were trying to escape when they beat McFarland and Schulte with hammers. They’re also charged with kidnapping and attempted murder. Woodard’s trial is scheduled to start September 21st in Linn County.
Monona County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Attorney For Convicted Killer Tells Judge His Client Should Get Reduced Sentence

(Onawa, IA) — The attorney for a convicted killer in Monona County is telling the judge his client should get a reduced sentence. Jay Lee Neubaum was 17 years old when he shot the victim to death last year. Five witnesses gave testimony at a hearing this week. Neubaum was tried and convicted as an adult for shooting Joseph Hopkins to death. A psychiatrist told the court Neubaum is immature mentally. He faces a sentence of up to 50 years in prison for his conviction on a charge of second-degree murder.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

State Auditor’s Office Finds nearly $20K In Improper Financial Transactions

(Des Moines, IA) — A special investigation requested by the Des Moines Public School District has turned up almost 20 thousand dollars in improper financial transactions by a former teacher. The Iowa State Auditor’s Office report was released Wednesday. It found former horticulture teacher Craig Nelson made more than 18 thousand dollars in payments to his wife and used almost 14 hundred dollars in Menard’s rebates for personal purposes. District officials say Nelson was fired in April.