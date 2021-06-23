HCA to sell $2.4B in debt

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") (TSXV:PQE)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an integrated oil company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-extraction and remediation technologies, announces its intention to complete debt conversion transactions with two arm's length lenders pursuant to which the Company will issue an aggregate of 2,333,176 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of US$0.094 per share in satisfaction of US$219,318.33, representing certain accrued and unpaid interest under previously issued convertible debentures. In addition, the Company intends to complete debt conversion transactions with its four directors, and one former director, pursuant to which it will issue an aggregate of 862,456 common shares at a deemed price of US$0.094 per share in satisfaction of US$81,071.30 of accrued and unpaid director fees owed to such directors to June 30, 2021. The Company (with the creditors' consent) determined to satisfy the foregoing indebtedness with common shares in order to preserve the Company's cash for use on its extraction technology in Asphalt Ridge, Utah, and for working capital.