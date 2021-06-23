Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Take a look back at Engadget's favorite Nintendo 64 games

By Engadget
Engadget
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article25 years ago today the Nintendo 64 was released in Japan. It was the company’s last cartridge-based home console before the switch to optical discs and it introduced players to the joys of awkwardly-placed joysticks. And of course there were the games: the jump to a 64-bit CPU meant you could now experience the worlds of Hyrule and the Mushroom Kingdom in glorious 3D. However, while Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and GoldenEye 007 might be the go-to titles when talking about the Nintendo 64, the tastes of the Engadget crew run a little more off the beaten path, as evidenced by the memories our staff shared below. — Kris Naudus, Buyer's Guide Editor.

www.engadget.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo 3ds#Fox Games#New Nintendo#Game Design#Engadget#Super Mario 64#Time#Buyer#The Icicle Pyramid#Nintendo Power
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Mario
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Japan
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesNintendo Life

Best Nintendo Switch Metroidvania Games

The word 'Metroidvania' might rub some core gamers the wrong way, but it's a useful catch-all to describe a very specific type of game experience. Combining elements from both the Metroid series and Koji Igarashi-produced Castlevania titles, this broad platforming genre has you using an ever-growing skill set to open up new paths across an expansive, layered map. As you explore and find secrets throughout the environment, these games empower the player in a way that makes them extremely addictive.
Video Gamesimore.com

This Wireless Game Controller works with iPhones, Nintendo Switch and it's 20% off

There are plenty of options to choose from when looking for the best game controller for iPhone or the best game controllers for Nintendo Switch. Still, it's awesome when you can find something that works incredibly well for both. For instance, the Gamesir G4 Pro is a wireless game controller that comes with several extra conveniences and works with Apple TV, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Game Builder Garage turns Nintendo’s greatest weakness into a strength

Last weekend may have been loaded with all the latest info on exciting new games, but it was also one of the busiest launch periods of the year so far. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade both launched on PlayStation 5, while indie title Chicory: A Colorful Tale became a surprise critical darling. Nintendo put its own stamp on the weekend, too, with the delightful Game Builder Garage.
Video GamesSonic State

Nintendo Game Controllers Sending MIDI

Retro pads controlling musical parameters 21/06/21. The worlds of electronic music and video games often collide - most commonly through chip music and FM synthesis engines. Here we have an interesting fusion using retro controllers to send MIDI. Youtuber Po8laster has created two versions for the Gamecube and N64 pads to send messages to synths, DAWs and drum machines..
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

“We Are Always Looking at Technology” – Nintendo’s Doug Bowser on Switch Pro Rumours

Rumours of a more powerful Switch model have been doing the rounds for years, and have particularly heated up these last few months, perhaps making the lack of any official confirmation from Nintendo somewhat frustrating for fans. Nintendo of America’s president Doug Bowser was recently asked in an interview with The Washington Post about reports of the new Switch model, and though he obviously did not go into specifics, he said that Nintendo is “always looking at technology and how technology can enhance gameplay experiences.”
Video GamesAndroid Headlines

Now's The Time To Stock Up On These Awesome Nintendo Switch Games

The Nintendo Switch is one awesome little console, and now is a great time to stock up on games for it thanks to these deals for Prime Day. In fact every single one of the games that are on sale are excellent additions to have in your Nintendo Switch games library, as every one is a prime example of how good games on the Switch can be.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

Crane Game Toreba: The Nintendo Switch’s Oddest Application

Calculators, streaming services, drawing tools, music creators, and basic video game coding engines. While the Nintendo Switch may not have the capabilities to browse the internet or access mega-hit services such as Netflix and Disney+, there are quite a handful of applications available on the console that are not just video games. Many of them may seem appropriate for the system such as being able to watch shows on Hulu or catching up on some comics and manga with InkyPen, yet there is always bound to be that one outlier found deep within the lot. Crane Game Toreba absolutely takes the crown for this position.
Video GamesPeople

It's Game Time - Nintendo Switch Video Games Are Up to 70% Off on Amazon Right Now

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Amazon Prime Day is back in full swing after last year, with more than 2 million deals rolling out through tomorrow, June 22. In the entertainment space, shoppers can find everything from Amazon's Fire TVs to noise-cancelling headphones at their lowest prices of the year. Gaming fans won't be disappointed, either: Nintendo Switch deals are finally live with games up to 70 percent off.
Video GamesComicBook

Halo Infinite Fan Imagines What the Game Might Look Like If Made by Nintendo

What might Halo Infinite look like if it had made an appearance as part of the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct? That's what a new video from Halo YouTuber TheChunkierBean imagines. More specifically, in the mind of TheChunkierBean, Halo Infinite made by Nintendo would seemingly look like a mix of Fortnite and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with Halo franchise mainstays like Master Chief and various weapons and vehicles laying around.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

The Nintendo 64’s Influence on Modern Games Cannot Be Overstated

It was on June 23, 1996, that the Nintendo 64 made its hotly-anticipated debut in Japan. Before that, it was known as Project Reality or the Ultra 64 (if you read Nintendo Power) and it was shrouded in mystery. It didn’t make its way stateside for another three months, and when it finally did arrive, Nintendo’s final cartridge-based home console was something of a disappointment. The Big N had ambitious plans for the system including revolutionary control mechanisms, cutting-edge graphical processing power, and exclusive contracts with third-party studios like Rare, but the Nintendo 64 failed to match the sales of its predecessors, the Super Nintendo, and Nintendo Entertainment System and was utterly clobbered by Sony’s debut console, the PlayStation. Nintendo 64 was projected to be the favorite in the console war, with the catchphrase “The 64 will change gaming,” but due to constant delays, it was released nearly two years after its main competitors, the PlayStation, and the Sega Saturn. At the time, the PlayStation was already dominating the Japanese market and by the end of the original PlayStation’s run, it had sold over 100-million units compared to the N64’s 33 million. Sony didn’t just win the console war, they wiped the floor with Nintendo. To be fair, a host of consoles crashed and burned in the 90s, such as the Atari Jaguar, Panasonic 3DO and Amiga CD32, which all became flops; meanwhile, Sega was desperately trying to catch up, but not even Nintendo could catch up to Sony. Superior third-party support and CD technology gave Sony the edge, not to mention PS1 titles were priced in the $40 range while N64 cartridges would sell for two to three times the price due to the high production costs. Yet, despite all of this, decades later the N64 seems like the most beloved console of the fifth generation of gaming.
Video GamesPopular Science

Nintendo Switch vs. Lite: Which of Nintendo’s handheld gaming consoles should you buy?

With the discontinuation of the PlayStation Vita in 2019 and its own 3DS in 2020, Nintendo’s Switch line of consoles became the only truly portable console on the market. While mobile games are currently thriving on smartphones and tablets, iOS and Android can only capture a fraction of the experience offered by Nintendo’s Switch. Classic, well-known game series like Super Mario Bros. and Mario Kart have mobile versions, but the options, pay structure, and smoothness of gameplay leave a lot to be desired for many gamers. Players looking for games with deep, Day-One content and dozens of hours of gameplay don’t consider the mobile vs. Switch debate, but rather the Nintendo Switch vs. Lite debate.
Video Gamesnotebookcheck.net

Switch vs Switch Pro: Simulated comparison shows how games could look on Nintendo's next-gen console but gamers just really want 1080p at 60 FPS

A Switch vs. Switch Pro comparison video has been created that details how games could look when running on Nintendo’s next-gen console. The creator has used software and hardware tools to offer a simulated approximation of the potential graphics differences. It’s clear that many gamers want the Nintendo Switch Pro to offer 1080p at 60 FPS gaming.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Japanese Charts: Game Builder Garage Stays Top As Nintendo Takes Entire Top Ten

Famitsu's Japanese chart figures are now in for the week ending 20th June, revealing that Game Builder Garage has managed to stay on top in its second week on sale. The game sold another estimated 31,487 physical copies this week, meaning it's now sold more than 100,000 units at retail in Japan. It leads a top ten made up entirely of Switch games, with Ring Fit Adventure still performing incredibly well in second.
Video Gameslaptopmag.com

Nintendo Switch Pro's first game may have been revealed

Developers Rabbit & Bear Studios may have revealed the rumored Nintendo Switch Pro's first game, according to the announced platforms for one of the most successful video game Kickstarter campaigns. JRPG Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes may be heading to the new Nintendo Switch, with developers claiming the game will arrive...
Video GamesAndroid Authority

These are the Android Authority team's favorite gaming consoles of all-time

In other words, there’s no real shortage of machines to choose from when it comes to picking our favorite gaming consoles of all time. And that’s exactly what we asked the Android Authority team to do. We had 11 consoles make the cut based on responses from 16 of our most ardent console gaming fans. Here’s what our team picked!
Video Gamesgadgetsin.com

3D Printed Nintendo Switch Game Card Holder Inspired by Super Mario Bros

The 3D printed Super Mario Bros inspired Nintendo Switch game card holder gives you a fun way to hold your Switch game cartridges. Let’s have a look if you like the idea. The Nintendo Switch game card holder is inspired by Super Mario Bros and 3D printed by WhopperPrinting, a Texas based 3D printing studio. As shown in the images, the Switch game card holder is shaped as a warp pipe from Mushroom Kingdom. Meanwhile, using PLA material, it delivers a solid and durable construction.