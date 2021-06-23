Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

How to Buy Sunscreen – A Dermatologist’s Guide

By scoop perspectives
scoopcharlotte.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith so many choices, how do you know you’re buying the right sunscreen? Follow these tips from a board certified Dermatologist to help you decide. A good sunscreen is a healthy skin essential year-round, but there’s a lot to consider when making the choice. Sunscreen is not a one-size-fits-all since everyone has different needs and preferences. We asked Dr. Erin Hodges, a dermatologist at Tryon Medical Partners Uptown, to share her tips for choosing the right sunscreen. Here’s how to ensure you buy the best protection to enjoy safer fun in the sun.

www.scoopcharlotte.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Sunscreens#Dermatologists#Spf#Uvb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Skin CareNBC News

The best products to treat sunburns, according to dermatologists

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. While it’s important to...
Skin CareNBC Philadelphia

What's the Best Sunscreen? Protect Your Skin This Hot Holiday Weekend

It’s the Fourth of July holiday weekend and many Americans will be celebrating outside at parades, family barbeques and beach bashes. With a dangerous and historic heatwave scorching parts of the U.S., it is important to stay protected against the sun’s powerful rays. What’s the best sunscreen for you? How...
Skin Carenewbeauty.com

Dermatologists Dish on All Things Acne Scars and How to Erase Them

Most of us can relate: We picked at a pimple, and then picked at again, and then lo and behold, a scar was left behind, whether that be an “acne mark” like a dark spot, or a scar. And sometimes it occurs even without picking, which, of course, is incredibly frustrating. “Unfortunately, all skin types can be prone to acne scarring,” says Delray Beach, FL dermatologist Francesca Lewis, MD.
Skin CarePosted by
POPSUGAR

Can Sunscreen Prevent Your Body From Making Vitamin D? We Asked Dermatologists

Anytime I'm headed to the beach, pool, or anywhere my skin may be exposed to sunlight for a long period of time, I always make sure to put on sunblock before walking out the door. While I know there are benefits to getting some sun — namely, that sunlight triggers the body to produce vitamin D, which is essential to overall health — I try not to take any chances with those damaging UV rays. But can the same sunscreen that helps protect your skin cause you to have lower levels of vitamin D?
Skin CareReal Simple

Ask a Beauty Editor: What's the Most Effective Way to Apply Sunscreen?

Ever wanted to pick the brain of a beauty editor? Or get beauty product recommendations from someone who has tried them all? You've come to the right place. In our new weekly series, Ask a Beauty Editor, beauty editor Hana Hong answers your biggest skincare, haircare, and makeup questions, all submitted by Real Simple readers. Tune in every Tuesday and submit your own burning beauty questions here for a chance to be featured.
Beauty & FashionTODAY.com

How to remove sunscreen stains from clothes and furniture

Whether you’re swimming, playing outdoor sports, or simply basking in the sun, slathering on sunscreen is one of the most essential rituals of the season. While your SPF helps protect against sunburns and skin cancer, it’s also really hard to keep the stuff contained to just your skin. Tackling yellowy-orange...
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

‘I’m a Dermatologist, and This Is the Best Oily-Skin Moisturizer Money Can Buy’

During the winter months, most of us wouldn’t be caught dead going outside without a layer of moisturizer on our skin. But as temperatures climb and complexions shift from dry to oily, it can be tempting to skip that step altogether—after all, no one wants a thick coating of goop on top of their already-sweaty skin—and that’s decidedly not a good idea. According to Mona Gohara, MD, a board-certified dermatologist based in Connecticut, even the oiliest skin needs moisture, and in the latest episode of Dear Derm, she revealed the product that will quench it comfortably… even in 90-degree heat.
Skin Careglamourmagazine.co.uk

Can you reverse the signs of sun damage? Good news from a top dermatologist...

An estimated 90 percent of skin ageing is caused by the sun, so it's no surprise that sun damage is a top concern when it comes to our skincare. These are the facts: People who use sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher daily show 24 percent less skin ageing than those who don't, according to skincancer.org. But, what if you've already been sun burned – so to speak – are there things we can do to reverse damage that's already occurred?
Skin CareEarth 911

4 DIY Facial Masks for Natural Skin Benefits

For hundreds of years, people have used natural ingredients to create beauty products, lotions, serums, and more. Today, facial masks are one popular way to address different skin issues, but do you know what’s really in the face masks available at the store? What if instead, you could make your own skincare products from natural ingredients that really provide a benefit to your skin?
New York City, NYPosted by
POPSUGAR

4 of the Best Sunscreens For Your Head and Scalp, According to Dermatologists

Broken record or not, here is the truth: wearing sun protection is the most important thing you can do for your skin — not just during the summer months or when you're spending an extended amount of time at the beach, but on a consistent basis. Applying SPF to your face, neck, and body is one thing, but did you know that it's also important to protect your head and scalp from the sun as well?
Skin CareL.A. Weekly

Bloommy Papaya Kojic Acid Skin Lightening Cream – Exploring New Ways of Maintaining a Radiant Skin

There’s nothing more elusive and harder to wrap your fingers around like maintaining a flawless complexion all year round. There are bound to be days or months where imperfections such as acne scars, zits, marks, age spots or sun damage will overwhelm your regular skin care cream that you use to keep your skin on point. That’s why you need a wingman like Bloommy Papaya Kojic Acid Cream ready to catch you when you stumble. As one of the safest skin lightening cream available in the market, the combination of kojic acid, papaya and glutathione is an advanced formulation whose benefits straddle the following realms in the rarefied air of top-notch skincare.
Hair CareElle

The Beginner's Guide to Buying Wigs Online

So, you're in-between hairstyles and don't know your next move? Or maybe you finally did the big chop and need a little versatility in your look? Or, could it be that you're in dire need of a refresh? Then, allow me to point you in the direction of wigs. Once a taboo subject only hushed to friends in your inner circle, wigs have become the cornerstone of celebrities' look. Beyoncé, Zendaya, Megan Thee Stallion, etc., are all wig-wearers, but their purpose extends far beyond glossy red carpets."Wigs are one of the best protective hairstyles that allow your natural hair underneath to take a breather from any excessive product or heat. In addition, it gives you a chance to explore color and style options without ruining your natural hair," celebrity stylist Kahh Spence (who counts Kehlani, Kelly Rowland, Doja Cat, and more as clients) tells ELLE.com. A general rule of thumb? "Look for lace quality and hair quality when shopping for wigs, the longevity of the hair, the density, and luster. Always opt for human hair and the thinnest, most flexible lace as possible," fellow celebrity stylist Tym Wallace (Brandy, Taraji P. Henson, MJ Rodriguez, Mary J. Blige) advises.
Beauty & FashionSHAPE

This Cult-Favorite Sunscreen Is On Sale for Just $29 Right Now at Dermstore

In case you somehow missed the memo re: sunscreen's importance, here's a refresher: Wearing sunscreen daily — regardless of whether it's sunny out or whether you even go outside — is super important for preventing skin cancer, protecting your skin from sun damage, and staving off signs of aging. Some suncreens can even help prevent against blue light-related skin damage.
HealthWFMZ-TV Online

Health Beat: Sunscreen secrets you need to know

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Even though the average American only spends about seven percent of their entire life outdoors, the way that time is spent is crucial. We all know that drinking too much alcohol out in the sun can cause dehydration, but did you know drinking too much lime juice can cause a reaction called “margarita dermatitis?” Did you know that when you get a sunburn, UV radiation is actually mutating your DNA? There are also some things you may not know about your sunscreen.
Skin CareHelloGiggles

These 9 Body Exfoliators Will Keep Your Skin Bump-Free All Year

Finding the best beauty products has never been easier thanks to Pia's Picks, our weekly curated list. As the Senior Beauty Editor at HelloGiggles, I test and examine the latest skincare, makeup, hair, and nail products so I can confidently recommend the best ones to you. We know the importance...
Makeupcollegecandy.com

How To Keep Your Makeup Looking Fresh In The Summer Heat

When you want to wear makeup but your going to be in the sun all day or at the pool what makeup do you put on? I think the best way to keep your makeup looking fresh and to wear it all day long is to wear as little as possible, use products that don’t dry out your skin, stay hydrated, and use sunscreen. Prepping your skin, Primer, Setting Spray, and Translucent Powder are the best ways to keep your makeup fresh. Especially if you love wearing a full face of makeup here are some ideas to help keep your face looking good all day.