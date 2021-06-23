How to Buy Sunscreen – A Dermatologist’s Guide

So, you're in-between hairstyles and don't know your next move? Or maybe you finally did the big chop and need a little versatility in your look? Or, could it be that you're in dire need of a refresh? Then, allow me to point you in the direction of wigs. Once a taboo subject only hushed to friends in your inner circle, wigs have become the cornerstone of celebrities' look. Beyoncé, Zendaya, Megan Thee Stallion, etc., are all wig-wearers, but their purpose extends far beyond glossy red carpets."Wigs are one of the best protective hairstyles that allow your natural hair underneath to take a breather from any excessive product or heat. In addition, it gives you a chance to explore color and style options without ruining your natural hair," celebrity stylist Kahh Spence (who counts Kehlani, Kelly Rowland, Doja Cat, and more as clients) tells ELLE.com. A general rule of thumb? "Look for lace quality and hair quality when shopping for wigs, the longevity of the hair, the density, and luster. Always opt for human hair and the thinnest, most flexible lace as possible," fellow celebrity stylist Tym Wallace (Brandy, Taraji P. Henson, MJ Rodriguez, Mary J. Blige) advises.