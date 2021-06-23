How To Plan a Backyard Vacation

Make a backyard staycation plan. Put together a gentle schedule with a mixture of activities that your family will enjoy like dining, camping and games. Add a theme for the week, day or evening. A luau theme can be carried through with costumes, food and activities. A sports theme can have everyone in team jerseys and doing sports activities. Use creative names for meals and activities to spice things up. Even if you don't have a pool, children's water play misters or sprinklers can help everyone cool off in the backyard (provided your area is not under drought conditions).